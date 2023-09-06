PLATHVILLE Photos from Ethan and Olivia Plath’s European vacation

Olivia and Ethan Plath from Welcome to Plathville took a European vacation during the summer of 2022. On this week’s episode of their reality show the couple showed snaps from their travels.
We collected the cutest ones…
Olivia and Ethan travel to Europe
On this week’s episode of Welcome to Plathville we learn that Ethan and Olivia went on a European getaway in order to reconnect and get “outside voices” out of their marriage.
While there they travelled to Paris, Scotland, England and took a lot of candid shots in between. Below are some of the cutest snaps with Olivia’s Instagram captions included.
Paris
oliviamarieplath Getting to know our new neighborhood and feeling lucky to call Paris home for the next month✨ If you could try living in a new city for a few months, where would you go and why? 🌏
Scotland
oliviamarieplath Scotland, you stole my heart 🥲 Well, technically you stole my heart when I was just a wee lass reading stories of the magical land where my ancestors lived. I wanted to visit those same castles and run through those same hills where my family clans lived. I can’t believe that dream finally came true at 24 😍 If you know me, knowing my ancestry is important to me and I’m grateful for all of the resources necessary to trace my family tree. I might be a bit of this and a bit of that, but I’m proud of my Scottish heritage and visiting the land of lochs, fairy glens, tartans, bagpipes, familiar folklore tunes, whisky and mountains made my heart smile. 🏴 Do you have any Scottish in your family tree? Or if you are from Scotland, do you know your clan and family history? ☺️
Candid shots
oliviamarieplath I am now an intensified food snob. 🤌🏼
I’m not even sorry. 🤣 (maybe a little lol)
After spending three months in Europe eating healthy, delicious food every day, I’ve realized to an even greater degree that America eats actual chemicals.
Our standards, for both food and beauty/body/hygiene products, are on the floor. Ironic that upon arriving home from the airport, there was a check waiting for me from a US settlement company because I bought a product a while back that has since been recalled for toxic additives. 🫠
Three months in Europe has grown my palate and my heart, and you can bet your dollar (or euro lol) that if I never get to follow my dream and live in Europe, I’ll at least spend my life flying back and forth. My heart and soul just feel so alive there 💛🌍
