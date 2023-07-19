Who is Tom Cruise’s favorite Bravo celebrity? He let it slip while meeting her at the Mission: Impossible premiere earlier this month.
See who it is, and if you agree with his choice…
Mission Impossible
The Mission: Impossible franchise premiered another installment during the summer of 2023 and fans can’t get enough. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released July 12th and is the 7th movie in the series.
Starring Tom Cruise, the action spy films are based on the 1966 TV series created by Bruce Geller. They are the 18th-highest-grossing film series of all time and have earned over $3.8 billion worldwide.
Earlier this month red carpet premiere parties were held to celebrate the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, and during one of these events star Tom Cruise dished on his favorite reality celebrity.
Tom Cruise loves Bravo
It is well known that Tom Cruise loves watching movies – in fact, he’s admitted to watching at least one new movie every single day. What we didn’t know is that in between blockbusters, the famed Scientologist is also tuning in to reality tv.
Madison LeCroy from Bravo’s Southern Charm attended the Mission: Impossible premiere and met the legend himself. According to her manager, Instagram user @DerekSaathoff, during their one-on-one Cruise mentioned that LeCroy was his FAVORITE Bravo celebrity!
Who is Madison LeCroy?
Who is the reality star stealing Tom Cruise’s heart? Madison LeCroy has been a cast member on Southern Charm since 2019 when she was introduced as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend on season 6 of the series.
That isn’t her only connection to the cast as she was also the hairdresser for matriarch Patricia Altshul, with whom she is still best friends.
LeCroy has been keeping busy. Between big Hollywood premieres she is the CMO of seltzer brand Tipsy Spritzers, and frequently appears on Amazon Live promoting various products due to her being a major influencer.
She will also be starring on Southern Charm season 9 set to premiere later this year.
We can’t argue with Cruise on this one – Madison LeCroy is certainly one of OUR favorite Bravolebs, too!
