SUMMER HOUSE Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover attend Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour

Summer House power couple Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are officially Swifties! The pair enjoyed her Era’s Tour concert this past weekend.
Read more to see their adorable photos and learn more about the brand who invited them…
Paige and Craig
Bravo fans recognize Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover as one of the cutest couples to ever grace the network.
DeSorbo, star of Summer House, and Conover, star of Southern Charm, often crossover to each others series and have even joined forces for the spin-off Winter House.
Together officially since October 2021, these two split their time between his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, and Paige’s apartment in New York City.
CRAIGE 😭😍 I literally live for them I mean seriously for real #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/DoLJVVMEZG
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) March 25, 2023
While haters LOVE to doubt this couple, they seem to be stronger than ever. This weekend while in New York, they travelled west to attend one of the biggest concert tours in history.
Era’s Tour
Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour is estimated to bring in a revenue of $1B before it is over. The 52 date tour, which began in March 2023, has drawn crowds of over 70,000 fans.
The set list for the tour spans 10 of Taylor Swift’s albums, and the Grammy winner has been performing for an average of 3-3.5 hours a night to sold out stadiums across the US.
Many celebrities have attended the tour so far, including: Emma Stone, Shania Twain, and the band HAIM. Bravo star’s Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover got to experience it this weekend, as well.
Tange Teezer
Invited by the brand Tangle Teezer, the Bravolebs took in the concert in special box seats at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Tangle Teezer is a popular hair brush brand with a sustainable message.
Founded by leading hair colourist Shaun P in London in 2007, Tangle Teezer began life as an idea in a salon and has grown to become a global business which has sold over 50 million hairbrushes worldwide.
Born from 30 years spent working in top salons and looking for a quick and easy way to detangle knots without tugging and pulling, Shaun had his ‘lightbulb’ moment in 2003.
Not stopping at just one invention, the innovation has continued, many awards have been won, and our ground-breaking hairbrushes have moved beyond an array of detangling hairbrushes to include blow-drying and styling hair tools. All made using our patented teeth technology, which you won’t find on any other hairbrush, the power’s in the teeth, and always will be.
A concert to remember
It looks like we can say Paige and Craig are officially Swifties! The two raved about the concert on their Instagram stories, saying that “everyone” should enjoy a TSwift concert at least once!
We don’t know who we love more, Taylor Swift or Craige! This was definitely a crossover we didn’t know we needed.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com