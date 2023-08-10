SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover’s Sewing Down South celebrates 100,000 orders

Southern Charm star Craig Conover has a lot to be proud of. His lifestyle brand Sewing Down South is celebrating 100,000 orders. Looks like NOTHING is wrong with his sewing.
Craig Conover’s sewing
Craig Conover is an OG star of Bravo’s hit reality tv show Southern Charm. Since 2014 he has been the lovable underdog trying to find his place in the world – first as a lawyer, and then as a seamstress?
Conover started showing interest in sewing during season 5 when he was dating Naomie Olindo. After a botched attempt at a pillow for matriarch Patricia Altschul, now-ex Olindo had had it up to here with his new found “hobby.”
In one of the most infamous exchanges of the series, Naomie confronts Craig about his pillows and Conover claps back “what’s wrong with my sewing?” Several years later, it turns out, the answer is nothing….
Sewing Down South
Conover opened Sewing Down South in 2018 as both a brick and mortar store on Charleston’s famed King Street, and online. The brand has since expanded to Kroger, Fred Meyer, and the Home Shopping Network!
SDS sells indoor and outdoor pillows, as well as candles, apparel, blankets and other costal-lifestyle items. He has even done a collaboration with girlfriend and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo who switched up his signature beachy prints to add a more monochromatic “city vibe.”
Sewing Down South attracts 1000s of fans who come into the South Carolina storefront to catch a glimpse of owner Craig Conover who is frequently in the building and always willing to interact with his customers.
100,000 orders
On Instagram today, Craig announced that Sewing Down South is celebrating a major milestone. Shopify has said that he reached 100,000 orders on their online platform.
Craig’s message:
What’s up everyone? So I just received a very special gift from Shopify, look at this! 100,000 orders thanks to all of y’all from Sewing Down South. Actually saying it out loud is crazy – I remember the first day watching the ticker and we sold 9 pillows and I knew we had something and it’s because of our Sewing Down South family. My partners don’t know this but I’m gonna do 20% off everything on our website today to thank you for getting us here. I cant wait for the years ahead all the awesome new collections that we have here… but 20% off on this special day for Sewing Down South.
