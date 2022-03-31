Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 cast info, premiere date

TLC’s controversial polygamist dating reality series Seeking Sister Wife is coming back for a new season! The network announced earlier today that Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will premiere June 6. It will feature five polygamous families, including one returning couple and one returning throuple.
One of the returning families is perhaps the most talked about from Season 3, if you exclude off-screen criminal abuse allegations. “Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado,” the press release reveals.
Roberta and the Merrifields will be joined by their Season 3 co-stars, Tosha and Sidian Jones. Tosha and Sidian have relocated to another state, but they are still looking to add a second wife.
Perhaps receiving inspiration from the Merrifield’s international success story, Tosha and Sidian are “long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle.” The press release doesn’t provide any additional information about Arielle.
In addition to the familiar families, Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will feature three brand new families looking to grow via plural marriage. From the press release:
New comers, Steve and Brenda Foley have decided to begin their polygamist journey again and this time with a much younger potential sister wife.
Nick, April and Jennifer Davis live a polygamous relationship with a twist; although the women consider themselves to both be Nick’s wives, April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, but have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit. They hope to expand their family and are courting a potential third sister wife.
Lastly, the Epps family, Marcus, Taryn and India are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group but they have to overcome some growing pains.
Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will feature 14 episodes. It premieres Monday, June 6 at 10/9c on TLC!
UPDATE – Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 star Tayler Middleton, who was one of the potential sister wives for Ashley and Dimitri Snowden, is not happy about TLC bringing the series back. “This is so triggering!” she commented on our Instagram post about the Season 4 announcement. “Wowww!!! I #TLC to throw this show in the trash! They are hard headed!!! 😤🤬😖”
Tayler quickly returned for another comment. “WHAT IN THE ENTIRE F**K?!?!?!”
Her second comment got a response from Ariadne Joseph, a former sister wife of the Snowdens who shared her terrifying experience with Ashley and Dimitri in a series of videos last year. “Wow! So even after the scandal with that awful family, they are still allowing this show to continue?” Ariadne asked Tayler. “One thing we all know is money talks and TLC is in the game of exploiting and risking the safety of women and children to make a buck. It’s truly sickening.”
Tayler has been quite vocal about her disdain for Seeking Sister Wife. She went off on the show, producers, and TLC in a series of posts in May of last year. “Throw the whole show away!” she wrote at one point.
If you want to chime in on the conversation, here is our Instagram post — just head on down to the comments!
UPDATE – The Winder family issued a statement addressing the fact that they were not invited to come back for another season:
As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path. We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly. Thank you to all that have followed and supported us, and to those who continue to! We have some Winder family updates to share with you next Thursday, April 7th, so stay tuned!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com