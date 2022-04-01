Ben Rathbun fired, says OUI arrest result of homeless couple drugging him

God works in mysterious ways! 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Benjamin Rathbun has been fired from his job as Executive Director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation. The dismissal comes after 52-year-old Ben’s awkward on-screen pursuit of 22-year-old Peruvian girl Mahogany, and after the former pastor was arrested on a probation violation stemming from a previous OUI (operating under the influence) conviction.
“Effective immediately, Ben Rathbun is no longer an employee of the Michigan Lupus Foundation,” reads a statement posted on the foundation’s Facebook page on March 28.
Ben later spoke with In Touch about his firing and his recent arrest. “I had become a major distraction, and I know this process, while painful, is the best course of action,” he said.
However, Ben is not worried about remaining unemployed as he believes the setback “will eventually lead me to another place of service that can use my talents to help people.” TLC loves cast members that viewers seem to hate, so perhaps the network will be inviting Ben back on one of more 90 Day Fiance spin-off? Maybe even Pillow Talk? 😬
Ben said that his probation arrest was initially reported as a drunk driving arrest. “While the truth was far less dramatic, the damage had been done,” he added.
Despite the confusion, Ben admitted that he did break the law and he “put myself and others in danger.” He also admitted to keeping the arrests from his employer and his family.
Ben stated that the “truth” about his arrest was “far less dramatic” than drunk driving, but his explanation calls that statement into question.
From In Touch:
“In September of 2020, I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn, and when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine, I stupidly accepted,” he tells In Touch. “When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours. Apparently, they had spiked the drink.”
“The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb disabling my car,” he says. “The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system.”
What is flubromazolam? From Wikipedia:
Flubromazolam (JYI-73) is a triazolobenzodiazepine (TBZD), which are benzodiazepine (BZD) derivatives. Flubromazolam is reputed to be highly potent, and concerns have been raised that clonazolam and flubromazolam in particular may pose comparatively higher risks than other designer benzodiazepines, due to their ability to produce strong sedation and amnesia at oral doses of as little as 0.5 mg. Life-threatening adverse reactions have been observed at doses of only 3 mg of flubromazolam.
Reactions To Ben Rathbun’s Firing
The Michigan Lupus Foundation’s Facebook post about Ben’s dismissal received numerous comments. They ranged from supportive and positive to blatant trolling. I’ve collected a sampling of the comments below:
COMMENT: Thank you for keeping us updated. Ben was a very kind person in all his interactions with me & I wish him the best as he navigates his next steps in life. As sad as the situation is I’m praying for positive forward movement for the Lupus Foundation. It is a place of hope for many of us. 💜🦋💜
MICHIGAN LUPUS FOUNDATION (MLF): Your support is very much appreciated. Thanks.
COMMENT: Sadly he put himself out there to volunteer to be on a TV show to try and groom a 22 year old girl (30 years his junior) to make another family. His words and that’s not altered with editing so that can’t be blamed. I believe people are thinking a man chasing a 22 year old girl, the same age as his daughter, is mental. Then for him to keep stating God is doing this has people upset to use God as an excuse for his actions. Lastly, his driving drunk with a suspended license and violating a parole hearing topped off his life. Someone could have been hurt or killed by his actions. Hopefully now he can concentrate on his 4 children and getting the help he needs. He went public with his story so he needs to face the consequences. Good luck to the Lupus Foundation and all they do to help. They will thrive with moving on from all of this.
COMMENT: I think Ben is a pimp he straight slaying the birds and leaving the dusters behind. Shoutout to Ben, you are an inspiration, courageous brohan, going all that way to Latin America on a what if. Ben stays laying down the pipe! Right on brother!🤙🏼
COMMENT: I have worked very closely with Ben for at least 7 years now 6:00 something like that not exactly sure he is an amazing person and always has been his heart has always been 100% into the Michigan Lupus Foundation and his Warriors and anything that he supported along the way so all any of us know as he was arrested on a DUI we are not privy to any other details unless you are the judge in this case you know nothing regarding the situation I think that some of these comments are well beyond what they should be and last I checked none of us had the right to pass judgment on anybody else but to judge what we already know and you’d be lying if you told me that before he showed his face on 90 Day fiance that you didn’t absolutely love the person that Ben was and what he represented and that’s where I stand prove me wrong
MLF: Hey, [name redacted], put your dukes down. It’s a difficult situation and we wish Ben only the best.
MLF: There’s no way I can respond to every one of the posts. Let me just say that there’s no one outside the board and Ben who have all the facts. No one else knows the whole story–and they won’t. This can’t get in the way of the activities of the foundation or the good work that’s being done.
COMMENT: He did a lot of good things for us lupus warriors so of course it’s disappointing that he has made these terrible decisions. I had a bad feeling as soon as I saw him on tv. For those arguing on here, is that beneficial for the foundation? They already did the right thing by firing him, what else can they do? Jeez.
