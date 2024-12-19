| |

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Garrick Merrifield seeking fertile sister wife for Dannielle after final pregnancy

ByAshley Marie

Garrick Merrifield of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife is still seeking… and it turns out he’s looking specifically for a fertile sister wife since having a third child with Dannielle Merrifield.

Keep reading to find out why Garrick and Dannielle are done having children of their own…

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are stars of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, a popular reality series following couples practicing polygamy/polyamory. The Merrifields have been seeking for years to no avail, featured on 3 seasons of the show (so far…)

Starcasm uncovered Garrick’s online dating profiles in June 2024. It appeared that the custom home builder was looking for another potential wife after Roberta (s3, s4), Lea (s4), Nathalia and Mariam (s5) all ended up parting ways with the conservative Christian family.

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Garrick Merrifield’s Tinder profile

Last year the couple kept their own surprise pregnancy under wraps shocking everyone with the announcement after their daughter was born. The pair also share two teenage sons.

Dannielle Merrifield tubes tied

In a post to Instagram on December 19, 2024, “Wifey Merrifield” announced that her 3rd pregnancy would be her last. Opening up about the new baby she (mostly) kept under wraps, Merrifield calls daughter Leia’s May 2023 birth ‘a beautiful blessing.’

God giving us our baby girl was a crazy surprise and a beautiful blessing! 🙌💗You don’t know what you need until you have it.🤓🙏I can’t imagine life without her.

The Seeking Sister Wife star then explains that she had Tubal ligation following Leia’s birth:

I had my tubes tied after Leia was born so unless God regrows my tubes 😳😆Leia is my last baby. But I am excited for my sister wife’s to have babies and help them raise their babies. Every season of life is a treasure.

It is clear that Garrick and Dannielle are done expanding their own family with children and the attention has once again shifted back to adding a sister wife to take over the reigns. Hopefully she’s fertile, as the Merrifields make it apparent that their plan is to procreate with their ultimate match.

Dannielle’s full post here.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



