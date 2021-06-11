Sidian Jones and wife Tosha Jones comprised one of the least dramatic couples on the most recent season of Seeking Sister Wife. However, in the past week they are quickly closing the gap as off-screen drama surrounding the couple’s past continues to boil up online!
It seems we knocked over the first domino when we broke the news that Tosha and Sidian’s first wife were both charged with felonies on the same day in 2016. It was unclear from the vailable court records whether or not the two cases were connected, but it is beginning to look like they were not. (We hope to have confirmation soon!)
We chose not to reveal the name of Sidian’s first wife in our post due to her not being on the show. However, she has since come out publicly online to share her side of the story — and to ask for financial assistance.
Jennifer Lou Dschaak (who also goes by the name Lavandulou Seymour online) is the person Sidian refers to as his first wife on the show, despite the fact that the two were never legally married. (Sidian and Tosha are not legally married either.) Jennie is the mother of Sidian’s oldest daughter Lillian, and his son Tyrion. Sidian also has a daughter in between the ages of Lillian and Tyrion from another woman. He does not have primary custody of that daughter.
The Tracie Trendie Show on YouTube made a video about Tosha and Jennie’s arrests on Sunday, and Jennie responded by sharing her side of the story in the comments section. Here are Jennie’s comments, with a couple more of her mug shot photos sprinkled in:
First wife here (never married, however) – the two charges were unrelated. Mine was for a petty theft, Tosha’s was due to her not returning a car that did not belong to her.
Seems I may be incorrect regarding what Tosha was arrested for. May have actually been for a laptop she had stolen…? Either way, both were completely unrelated. I hadn’t actually known the dates were so close.
I only found out about her warrant several months after the fact after a stranger she had assaulted outside of a bar contacted me looking for her as she had quickly fled the scene after doing so. The girl she assaulted had a history with Tosha as well, as years prior Tosha had stolen her credit card and many of her personal items but a police report was never filed. The altercation was due to Tosha body shaming the girl she had stolen from years prior, and after a friend of this girl stepped in to say women shouldn’t tare other women down Tosha backhanded her in the face and left. After being thrown in jail two more times on ridiculous probation violations that were the product of my ex and Tosha calling my misdemeanor probation officer and telling him I had been drinking alcohol on probation, sending him screenshots of stolen FB messages of mine they had hacked into to get where I mentioned taking norco (that was prescribed for a traumatic abortion I had), and so much more – I was more than happy to confirm Tosha’s address being what was once my home to see her arrested for once.
My charge was the result of the mental breakdown I experienced a couple months after Sidian randomly moved in Tosha whom I had only met once prior. To clarify, I was in no way interested in polygamy, or even polyamory the 10 years Sidian and I were together. Sidian very early on demanded a more or less one sided open relationship once I had my eldest child at the start of the relationship. As the years went on, I was able to disengage and for the most part ignore his constant need to sleep around. That was, until he moved in the girl he was working with at the time who had been blowing him in the workplace bathroom.
At first – desperate for friendship, or really any kind of connection – I threw myself into befriending Tosha. Even so, seeing my ex be so attentive and focused on someone else made it so I couldn’t ignore the disparity and coldness he treated me with and I suddenly found I could no longer sleep. In an effort to sleep, I turned to NyQuil, which turned to Ativan, which was what I was on when I decided to shoplift clothing from a department store. After I was arrested, I called Sidian who immediately let me know how disposable I was. I was absolutely blown away when I found out he had placed my bail, as he had indicated he was not.
A short time later, Tosha informed us she was moving out (skipping out on 3 months of rent, of course), and my ex blamed me entirely. She reappeared once I had left to see a friend out of state, and was there every single time after that I attempted to figure out how to mend my very broken relationship by that point – defending Sid. She was pregnant at that point – a surprise to me as Sidian had promised he was using protection to protect me (a lie). After years of berating me about how I “ruined his life” by making him a Father, I was there when he found out he had gotten Tosha pregnant. He jumped for joy. It was like a dagger to the heart and a slap in the face all in one.
Why am I coming forward now? I just found out he had moved my children 7 hours away. I am devastated. This story is long and horrible, but I’m not going to lie down and let the both of them villainize me anymore and rewrite the truth to glorify their evil behavior any more. It’s a very long story, but I won’t be silenced any more.
Tosha responded to Jennie’s posts, but was far less verbose. “This is false information,” she wrote. “It’s also not helpful to your custody case. Please consider the group therapy that’s been offered or go to mediation that was court ordered.”
Tosha didn’t address any of the specific allegations made by Jennie, including her claim that Sidian got Tosha pregnant.
John Yates later did a YouTube Live in which he confirmed that Tosha’s theft charge was from a lifted laptop. “She had a roommate and she allegedly took a laptop from the roommate,” John said. He added that the guy whose laptop was taken later tried to drop the charges, but wasn’t able to.
And what about Jennie’s charges? “Allegedly Jennie stole a bunch of leggings from the mall while she was allegedly high on Xanax,” John said.
We’re still trying to track down the court documents, but the clerk has been a bit slow responding.
On the same day that Jennie made the YouTube comments above, she launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $20,000 to help pay for the legal costs of regaining custody of her two children.
Jennie is obviously not averse to typing, and she had QUITE A LOT TO SAY about her issues with Sidian and the custody situation in regards to their two children. Here is the full description from the GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $20 of the $20,000 goal after two days.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Today my children’s father confirmed what I had been dreading for months… that he had packed up our two children and moved them 7 hours away from the city that they were born and spent their entire lives. After spending the last month attempting to serve his lawyer court summons, he finally decided to share his new address with me causing even more of a delay in serving him. Once I was able to pick myself up off the floor, I knew representing myself in court just isn’t going to cut it.
Friends and family know my situation well, but for anyone else – I am the “first wife” of the TLC reality TV Show, Seeking Sister Wife’s most recent addition – Sidian Jones, and the mother of our oldest and youngest children. Although, we were never married (despite spending 10 years together as a couple). The show states Sid and I were polygamists, which also wasn’t true. Regardless, as much as I wanted my name and my story to remain out of the public eye for the sake of our kids – my desperation has driven me forward.
With my children in mind, I will do my best to explain why I’m in this mess. Much will be left out, for their sake.
Sid was my very first boyfriend, who I met soon after I turned on 18. Nine months later, I became pregnant with our eldest. It was my personal desire for my child to have a present father that kept me in what quickly turned into a tumultuous, toxic, abusive relationship for the next decade. He demanded a one sided open relationship very early on. I was able to eventually disengage that aspect and ignore his persistent need to sleep around for the most part, until he moved in Tosha. Soon after, I experienced a mental breakdown and the relationship concluded.
That relationship ate me up and spit me out. I returned to the world a broken, pit of a human. Even so, I did my best to heal and find a way to support my children. With my support system having been destroyed long ago, this proved quite difficult. It was only the past year that I even learned what coercive control was – and by then I had already played into my ex’s hand several times over. The details would undoubtedly make several novels.
Fast forward to the very beginning of the pandemic, I lost my job and subsequently my car. Soon after, I lost my home that I shared with my kids whom I had shared custody with my ex. To this day I wonder if my ex had a hand in losing my house, as the month prior he had issued another one of his “I’m going to ruin your life” threats – a threat he’s always carried out in over a dozen ways over the past five years since we split. This was quickly followed by the third court summons where he requested full custody of our children. With all the chaos at that time of COVID and starting a new job, I unknowingly missed the deadline to respond, and his request defaulted in his favor. I saw over five lawyers over the next six months to see what my legal options were, and was given grave news by each due to the many negative “opinions” he submitted to the judge – by not responding, his “opinions” were now considered legally true. It was the sixth lawyer that chimed in to tell me I could have filed a motion to reverse the default, ONE WEEK past the six month window this would be allowed.
I haven’t seen my children in 10 months. My ex now claims I’m on drugs and had even told my children this to explain why I cannot contact them. Interestingly, his out of the blue claim came two weeks after I apparently did not respond to his liking to the out of the blue message where he attempted to blackmail me. Although I was never given details of what show he would be appearing in, even going so far as to instruct my children not to share anything with me – he was quite concerned that I might try and tell MY story, or rather anything that might paint a negative picture of himself and Tosha. I learned the details of the show the day it premiered, long after my ex had decided it best the children have no contact with me.
I’m a good Mom. I love my children with my entire being. Sure, I’ve made mistakes in the past – but I’ve learned from them, and apply those lessons daily. I’ve got a tremendous heart – which has suffered more than I knew possible by being excluded from my children’s lives. By far the most painful however is the thought my children may feel I’ve abandoned them for any reason. My only wish is to see balance restored and find some sense of justice in any of this.
Thank you
For Liam and Tyrion
(Mom loves you!)
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Tosha previously asked for money online due to her eviction. It’s unclear exactly when she made the post, but here is her plea:
Family Evicted During COVID19 – Anything Helps!
I am a Mother to two children who was layed off due to the pandemic, which subsequently caused me to be evicted from our home and our car to be reposessed.
A little over a month has passed since then and I have been lucky enough to find another job, however I am still a long ways away from having enough savings to find another home for myself and my children. Anything donated will go directly to a rental deposit fund.
Checking property records, it does appear that Sidian Jones signed his Boise house over to the Opendoor real estate company on April 8. He also registered an LLC in Oregon and listed an Oregon address for himself on May 4. The addresses are about 6 hours and 48 minutes apart.
Something tells me we will be hearing more about Jennie in the near future. Actually, it’s more than just “something,” it’s also commenter on our Instagram post about Tosha’s arrest that has me thinking there will be more tea spilled:
This comment was left by someone that used to live near Boise. Plus, she knew the name of Sidian’s ex before anyone had reported it. Hmmmmm….
