Why wasn’t there a 2023 Kardashian Christmas card?

The Kardashian family was known for putting out an iconic family Christmas card every year until 2023 when there was no group photo.
Kardashian Christmas tradition
The Kardashian family was originally made famous by the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians which debuted on E! in 2010. Since then they’ve been known for their close-knit family realness and doing everything over the top. Nothing encapsulates this more than their Christmas traditions.
Every year the Kardashians host a gigantic holiday party that is lavish and filled with celebrity guests. Kris Jenner hosted this party for years until eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker took over the duty.
Another iconic Christmas tradition is their annual group holiday card. A different theme and concept every year, it is always interesting to see who will be featured. For example, Lamar Odom, Scott Disick and Caitlyn Jenner have all come and gone from the photo.
Why no Kardashian Christmas card?
The Kardashians have produced a Christmas card for decades dating all the way back to when Kris Jenner was still married to Robert Kardashian. Did you notice in 2023 that there wasn’t a Kardashian Christmas card?
Fan-favorite Khloe Kardashian keeps us in the loop once again by explaining why there is no group photo… posting this one from the year everyone wore SKIMS and including the following explanation. Turns out they’re leaving the tradition “in the past” for now…
Kardashian Xmas 2023 photos
Just because there wasn’t a massive family photo this year doesn’t mean that the Kardashians didn’t put out Christmas cards. The individual families all made their own posts and showed a glimpse into their unique vibes.
Khloe posted her kids along with cousin Dream Kardashian in matching pajamas. This time of year togetherness is important to the Good American founder.
Kris Jenner was keeping spirits bright posting photos from when she took her grandkids to see How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Hollywood Pantages Theater.
Kourtney hasn’t posted any photos of all FOUR of her kids yet – though newest addition Rocky Thirteen did make it out in time for the holiday. The Barker’s instead opted to post from their Christmas party hosted at Kourtney’s home. “Mom & Dad’s night out…” How cute!
As the Kardashians continue to add (and subtract!) family members, we may not get another group Christmas card for a while.
