Is Kris Jenner engaged in 2023? Kardashian matriarch seen wearing gigantic ring

Kris Jenner is keeping social media buzzing!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch posted a very sparkly left hand ring to her Instagram story this weekend.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
It may shock fans to realize that the adorable couple of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been official for eight years!
Beginning to date in 2015, the pair met in the party capital of the world, Ibiza!
In a post for Gamble’s 42nd birthday, Jenner went into details about how she feels about her beloved:
To the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!
It is clear that despite their age difference (Jenner is 67) they are each others closest confidant. This just adds fuel to the fire when it comes to engagement rumors, a topic Starcasm has been reporting on for nearly a decade.
Is Kris Jenner engaged in 2023?
Most couples have at least discussed engagement after eight years of dating, but Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble haven’t made any news official… until this weekend.
While its not exactly a guarantee, Jenner did predominantly flash a large diamond on her left hand, leaving many to speculate what it could imply for her and Gamble.
It would be incredibly exciting for The Kardashians on Hulu to feature the pair getting married on camera.
We’ll just have to keep tuning in to see what’s in store for this couple!
