THE KARDASHIANS Kim Kardashian’s 36 qualifications for her perfect man

In a new clip from season 3 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian lists her qualifications for the perfect man.
36 bullet points later we seem to know her type. Would you make the cut?
Read the list here…
The Kardashians
The Kardashians on Hulu is set to make its return with a 3rd season on May 25 and we could not be more excited.
The reality show that follows the Kar-Jenner crew plans to give us even more insight into the family which includes Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
The new show is basically a continuation of their original E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians which debuted in 2007 and aired for 20 seasons before the famous sisters decided to take a pause from filming.
Kim Kardashian’s perfect man
In a scene from the new season, Kardashian tells her friends all the qualities she’s looking for in a man. Since breaking up with Pete Davidson in August 2022, it looks like the reality star has really figured out her type:
1. Protect me
2. Fight for me
3. Good hygiene (a given!)
4. Calm
5. No mom or dad issues
6. Patient
7. Supportive
8. Genuinely happy for me
9. Successful
10. Good teeth (the straighter, the hornier I’ll get!)
11. Spontaneous
12. Fun
13. My friends and family love him
14. Someone that can be a remodel for my kids
15. No heavy baggage
16. Taller than me
17. Someone that loves to work out
18. A motivated person
19. An independent person
20. Not clingy
21. Someone with good taste
22. No balding
23. Smart
24. Kind
25. Great manners
26. Into self care
27. I want to love their scent even in the gym
28. Lets get facials together
29. Can read a room
30. Lets do lasers
31. Has their own shit going on
32. Adaptable
33. I love hair
34. Respect to others especially when no one is watching
35. Lets get ice baths together
36. Teeth, good teeth
Since teeth was listed twice by the reality star, the producer had to ask why. When questioned on if she’d help someone with their teeth, Kardashian is quick to reply:
Listen, I would help someone get veneers if that’s what you’re asking.
So that’s it! If you possess these 36 qualities, you too may have a shot with Kim Kardashian!
