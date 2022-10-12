Kim Kardashian explains her ‘Flexitarian’ diet

In the latest episode of Hulu’s Kardashians, Kim is in Milan for the Prada fashion show and dives into some delectable eats. Ordering everything from artichokes to penne, the star indulges in everything Italy has to offer.
Proclaiming that she had “zero restrictions for eating” on the trip, the star goes on to explain to viewers what this means to her.
Flexitarian
“I’m not sure if I’ve ever clarified this but I’m what I think they call a “Flexitarian.” Which is like, vegan sometimes, and just not other times.”
This may have come to the surprise of some, who know the Kardashian star to be a big promoter of vegan meals. In 2019 the reality star joined forces with alternative protein provider Beyond Meat.
In her statement for the brand, Kardashian claims:
As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.
Kardashian Vegan Craze
Kim isn’t the only family member talking about a vegan diet throughout the season. Kourtney and Travis also practice a vegan lifestyle and promote products that fit their clean eating description.
Partnering with Daring Foods, the couple posed in a sexy ad for “plant chicken.”
Travis is also a partner in vegan fine-dining restaurant Crossroads Kitchen, alongside celebrity chef Tal Ronnen.
It seems the “flex” part of the Kardashian’s diet is anything the star deems indulgent enough to cheat. Many fans will remember that Kim hosted a delicious holiday barbeque featuring BBQ ribs in 2017. And Kourtney claims on Poosh to be only 95% vegan.
How do fans feel about this flip flopping? Some are less than impressed.
Kim Kardashian said she’s a “ flexitarian” because sometimes she’s Vegan and sometimes she eats meat. My dumb self thought that was called eating.
— Heather8663 (@heather86631) October 7, 2022
"I'm what they call a flexetarian. Like, vegan sometimes and not other times" Kim Kardashian.
Me too, babes. It's called eating whatever you want🤣#newtrends
— Nemone7 (@Nemone7) October 6, 2022
The Flexitarian controversy comes on the heels of many expressing that the Kardashian is looking thinner than ever. Here’s hoping Kim’s new slimmer look is healthy and the star is getting the nutrients she needs. (If not, she should supplement with some lemme gummies.)
