Kim Kardashian is officially dropping the West. Kanye and Kim’s divorce was finalized and we have all the details on their settlement – including the division of over 20 properties!
Find out who owes who money and why the Skims founder says she is finally ‘choosing herself.’
Kim and Kanye Officially Split
When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014, they definitely had their fair share of skeptics. However, after 7 years and 4 children together it seemed like the pair was beating the odds.
Trouble starting brewing in paradise when Kanye began to find himself riddled with controversy. Things seemed to start going off the rails for the couple during the 2020 election and the pair was clearly never able to recover.
Finally settled after Kim filed in February 2021, the divorce of The Kardashians on Hulu star is a done deal.
Kardashian Divorce Settlement
There should be no confusion as to who gets North West and her siblings and when. Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children.
There’s money involved too, of course. The courts have spoken and Kim will receive a staggering $200,000 a month in child support from the College Dropout rapper.
Kanye will also be responsible for 50% of their kids education expenses, and 50% responsible for their security team.
The Wests Divide Their Property
Surprisingly, both parties have waived the request for spousal support. It looks like they are keeping their finances focused on taking care of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.
The division of property is a big one though and it looks like they will follow the guidelines of their prenuptial agreement. Word has it that they are set to divide up nearly 20 shared spaces as follows:
Kim will receive: multiple properties in Hidden Hills, CA, including her current minimalist-style residence, and properties in Riverside and Malibu, California, as well as in Idaho.
Kanye will receive: more than 300 acres in Calabasas, and other homes in California including in Thousand Oaks. Two ranches and a home in Wyoming, as well as a property in Belgium. He will also retain his childhood home in Chicago, Illinois.
Kim Kardashian Moving On
As told to Vogue earlier this year, the ‘Flexitarian‘ and mother is moving on and choosing ‘self.’
I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.
After the anti-Semitic controversy surrounding Kanye lately, we are so happy to see the reality star moving on from the drama.
The Kardashians currently has two seasons airing on Hulu.
