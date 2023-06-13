Kourtney Kardashian’s surprisingly non-vegan unhealthy fast food indulgence

Kourtney Kardashian has been known as a wellness guru since launching Poosh in 2019. The self proclaimed vegan has a secret though… and it includes a shocking decadence that is both unhealthy AND includes meat.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker wellness
Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, has starred on her family’s reality series since 2007.
First, the eldest daughter of Kris Kardashian was the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for 20 seasons, and now they are on season 3 of their new show The Kardashians on Hulu, currently airing its 3rd season.
Recently, Kourtney has emerged as the wellness guru in the family. Kardashian founded Poosh in 2019, which promotes healthy, clean living.
The Kardashians star also launched supplement and vitamin line lemme in 2022, which includes all natural ingredients like her favorite… matcha.
Kardashian’s husband blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is a vegan and until recently, we were pretty sure Kourtney was, as well. We’re not quite sure how she’s going to explain this one….
Catering by Canes
At her end of the school year party for the Kardashian kids, Kourtney outfitted not one but TWO parties with food trucks from the very non-vegan restaurant of Canes.
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is a popular American fast food restaurant that is known for its menu of strictly chicken tenders and special sauce. While its possible Kardashian sticks to the sides: fries, garlic toast and coleslaw, we’re doubting any of them are vegan either.
Kourtney’s not the only Caniac in the family. Kim Kardashian, who identifies as a “flexitarian,” had a similar Canes food truck for son Saint’s firefighter themed birthday party earlier this year (seen above.)
The Kardashians fast food secret
While many of the Kardashians claim to be healthy, clean eaters… we know for a fact that many of them indulge in fast food from time to time.
"I have such a busy day" *opens computer and instantly clicks the article with the headline about Khloe Kardashian eating a mcdonalds* *priorities*
— Sarah Belle (@sarahbelle93) June 20, 2018
Most recently, Khloe Kardashian was seen creeping through the drive through of McDonalds with estranged baby-daddy Tristian Thompson.
As unhealthy carnivores ourselves, we would LOVE to know what she ordered!
Khloe Kardashian spending $70 in McDonalds is the level of opulence I need to reach in this life
— AProblemLikeMaria (@MaaazC) April 20, 2020
