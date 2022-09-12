What is Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s ‘lemme’ brand? We now have the answer!

Kourtney Kardashian Barker teased her new brand lemme on social media all week by showing us bubble gum pink images and features of the word “lemme” without any context. Earlier today it was finally announced what her brand actually is.
The newest wellness guru created three new nutritional supplement gummies that are as natural (and of course, aesthetic) as Kardashian Barker herself.
Motivation for the brand sounds similar to a lot of Kardashian brands: the star was trying to find the ‘best’ of something, and kept striking out. Kourtney states in her press release:
After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day.
All Lemme products are free of artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors and sugar alcohols. There is also no corn syrup, glucose syrup, gelatin or palm oil.
Also similar to other Kardashian brands, the experience of participating seems to be just as important as what the gummies are actually good for. The design of the lemme’s eye-catching packaging derives from the influencer’s love of vintage candy jars.
The packaging isn’t just ‘gorg,’ it’s a planet-first brand utilizing 100% post-consumer recycled materials for their bottles and caps. The brand is also committed to using recyclable materials for all shipping mailers and boxes.
lemme Chill
lemme products are natural, vegan, gluten-free, and have been “clinically-tested.” The blue package, lemme Chill is the supplement which will help you keep things mellow like Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker.
lemme Chill formula includes a botanical blend of Passionflower, Lemon Balm and Goji Berry in a natural mixed berry flavor.
lemme Focus
To support focus, Kourtney uses a formulation which includes Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic MCT Oil and Vitamin B12 in a natural strawberry flavor.
lemme Matcha
If you follow Kourtney’s Instagram you probably assumed correctly that this little green wonder is Kourtney’s favorite.
Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it’s not like jittery caffeine energy. The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations.
There is still an air of secrecy surrounding the product, as the website doesn’t launch until the product’s release date. lemme’s supplements retail for $30 USD and will be available for purchase on September 27, 2022.
