Sister Wives’ Meri Brown is raising eyebrows with a $6000 retreat package at her Utah Bed and Bedfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Is Meri now living there full-time?
Last week Meri shared on Instagram and Facebook the news that she’s offering a four-day retreat the week before Thanksgiving.
“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in a 14-minute announcement video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.”
In general rooms at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn go from $250-300 a night. The retreats, however, are a new addition to the offerings at Lizzie’s.
Starting in November, Meri is selling retreat packages starting at $4500. For $6000, however, you can meet Meri and participate in activities with her.
The retreat lasts four days and three nights and includes all meals: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also included are 2-5 daily activities, morning mindfulness and evening fire-pit, and transportation during the retreat.
Meri’s great-great grandparents built the house in 1870. The house stayed in her family for four generations but was sold to outsiders in the 1980s.
Meri has also wanted to get the house back into the family, and she was able to buy it in 2017. At the time it was already running as a Bed and Breakfast, so it was easy for Meri to continue the business. Meri’s mother Bonnie ran the B & B until her unexpected death in 2021.
Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is located in Parowan, Utah, which is about three hours from Las Vegas, NV, and Salt Lake City, UT.
Since Meri is offering ongoing retreats where she hangs out with the retreaters, it seems like she might be spending more time in Utah than in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Of course, the Brown family can’t announce big life decisions like leaving Kody until it’s approved by the show, so we might not know if Meri has finally left the marriage for a year or two. Either way, it sounds like Meri is continuing to live her life away from Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and the fabled Coyote Pass property.