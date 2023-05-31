Details on Paige DeSorbo’s custom-made dress for Summer House’s reunion

There’s a lot of buzz on the pink floral dress that Paige DeSorbo is wearing for the Summer House season 7 reunion.
Read more to find out all the details about the custom creation, including who designed it and how it was made specifically for Paige…
Summer House
Summer House is currently airing its 7th season reunion specials and fans online are buzzing. The Bravo series, which has been on the air since 2017, features more relationships, and more fights, between the cast members than ever before.
Cast members of the current series include: Mya Allen, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke. The crew visit a summer-share in the Hamptons on the weekends after long weeks working in New York City.
Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo first joined the cast of Summer House in season 3 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The it girl and influencer is currently host of the popular podcast Giggly Squad which has been selling out theaters across the US with costar and ex-Summer House roommate Hannah Berner.
Dating Southern Charm-er Craig Conover since August 2021, DeSorbo and Conover have been fixtures on Bravo – starring on each others series’ respectively, in addition to the spin-off Winter House which combines both casts.
DeSorbo is bringing the heat to the Summer House reunion, taking down Lindsay Hubbard with her zingers and accusations of abuse towards staff. Another aspect that has her in the forefront is her custom-made dress which features a big pink flower as the neckpiece.
Custom creation by Undone by Kate
DeSorbo’s dress is custom and was designed specifically by her as a collaboration with Undone by Kate. The New York City sustainable streetwear brand brought her “vision to life,” as can be seen in the video below:
Styled by Cassidy Lynn, the one of a kind design was inspired by pink spring florals, which is evident based on the top half of the dress.
Fans are split on if this dress is a hit or miss, but most of the critiques are by haters that we can’t really take seriously, anyway.
