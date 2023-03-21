SUMMER HOUSE Ciara Miller just landed an *iconic* modeling gig

Ciara Miller is a newer addition to the Bravo reality series Summer House, but she’s already made her mark.
Miller is moving on to another iconic role, this time wearing nothing but lingerie!
Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller joined the cast of Summer House in it’s fifth season. The series, currently airing season seven, is a fan favorite amongst Bravo viewers.
Born on Christmas Eve 1995, the 27 year old star also worked in the medical field before becoming a model and reality celebrity.
As a travelling ICU nurse, Atlanta-born Miller was introduced to fans during Summer House‘s “quarantine” season… a place she was happier to be than on the front lines of the COVID-19 catastrophe.
Victoria’s Secret model
Ciara Miller is the first star of Summer House to become a Victoria’s Secret model, making her an instant icon.
In posts shared on Instagram, Miller calls the opportunity her “dream job.”
It looks like Victoria’s Secret is happy to have the nurse/reality star – their official account commented “We’re obsessed!” on Ciara’s post announcing their collaboration.
Miller is advertising a “sexy staple piece,” a red corset top the model has paired with jeans.
Will Ciara Miller walk in the Victoria Secret runway show?
Between COVID-19 and a major cultural shift, the infamous Victoria’s Secret runway show has been put on pause for several years… but it looks like it could be making a comeback!
While Miller has no idea if she’ll be asked to don the famous ‘wings,’ she’s made it clear that if they call… she’s up for the job!
Telling Page Six exclusively, Ciara would “love to walk” in the show if the lingerie brand will have her.
I’m so honored that they believe in me to be a model, and I’m proud to share the brand with my audience.
After a four year hiatus, the runway show is set to return… jury is out whether it will include Miller or not.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com