Craig Conover is ready to marry Paige DeSorbo, so what’s the hold up?

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is head over heels in love with Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo.
The pair have to ward off break up rumors left and right, but the truth is… they’re in it for the long haul. Well, at least Craig is. Conover has been quoted several times for saying he’d propose to DeSorbo “as soon as she’s ready.”
If Craig is so eager… what the heck is the hold up?
Craig and Paige
Craig Conover has had his share of reality tv romances. His failed relationship with Charleston mean girl Naomie Olindo was documented on his hit Bravo series Southern Charm.
Paige DeSorbo has also dated while filming her show, Summer House, breaking up with long term boyfriend Perry Rahbar during filming in 2020.
The two Bravo stars were first linked in April 2021, though Conover and DeSorbo didn’t officially announce their relationship until October of that year.
The pair has been everywhere since, starring on their respective shows, as well as the spin-off Winter House, all of which they have recently filmed together.
Craig Conover wants to propose
Craig Conover recently spilled it all in an exclusive interview with Life & Style magazine.
Saying he will propose “when (Paige is) ready to say yes” Conover didn’t hold back when it comes to his desires for their future.
The Sewing Down South founder made it clear: “we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together.”
Why aren’t Craig and Paige engaged yet?
Summer House season 7 airs tonight on Bravo, and from what we see in the trailer, this question was discussed on camera.
Conover and DeSorbo sit down for a one-on-one, where Paige admits that she feels ‘pressure‘ to get engaged.
Telling Conover she feels like he’s going to be ‘disappointed‘ if they ‘don’t get engaged within six months,’ you can definitely tell that tensions are rising.
Craig explained more about what we can expect from this discussion:
I think you’ll get to see a tough talk, not tough, but a real talk on the new season of Summer House because a lot of times we would be like, ‘Oh well, you know, if and when we have kids, or when we have kids, we’ll have them in Charleston,’ and there’s a lot that has to happen before that. You have to get married to have kids, you have to get engaged to get married
Will Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover ever get engaged? Watch Summer House Mondays 9pm on Bravo starting February 13 to stay in the loop.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com