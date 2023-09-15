SUMMER HOUSE Lindsay Hubbard responds to Carl Radke breakup

Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were planning a destination wedding when Radke unexpectedly called it all off. Hubbard has now responded in an official capacity.
Lindsay and Carl broken engagement
In August 2022, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced their engagement. The pair are well known for being OG’s on the Bravo reality series Summer House.
Radke and Hubbard had been on again of again over the course of 7 seasons, but the couple had reunited and this time was prepared to take things all the way down the aisle.
The Summer House cast members had planned a destination wedding in Mexico with the hopes of Captain Lee from Below Deck officiating. Unfortunately in September 2023, news broke that Radke had called the whole thing off.
Lindsay Hubbard responds
A few days after Carl’s official statement, Lindsay posted this on her Instagram:
I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years.
The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.
This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.
I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.
Hubbard has already removed all photographic evidence of Radke from her social media pages.
