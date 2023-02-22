SUMMER HOUSE Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber SPLIT after 2 years!

Summer House is all about the couples this season… unfortunately one pair has called it quits.
Danielle Olivera announced that she and boyfriend Robert Sieber have split after two years of dating.
Danielle and Robert
Danielle Olivera, 34, joined the Summer House in season two, and has been somewhat of a fan-favorite ever since for her no-nonsense approach to her fellow castmates drama.
Sadly, it looks like she’s engulfed in a little bit of drama of her own. Culinary guru Robert Sieber and the reality star have broken up after over two years of domestic bliss.
Revealing exclusively to People Magazine:
We broke up towards the end of last year. It just wasn’t working out. You know, it sucks because there’s no animosity. It’s just sad, honestly, that we couldn’t figure it out.
I have so much respect for him, but the relationship side, I was becoming unhappy in it. And expressing that unhappiness didn’t work in my favor.
From the slight bit of shade in her comment, we are wondering if Sieber wasn’t as eager to work on their relationship as Olivera? It can be extremely difficult when one partner is more invested than the other.
Another Summer House breakup
This isn’t the only “split’ she is going through – Danielle also recently fell out with costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, a fight that will play out on screen.
If there’s anything good that came out of all of this, it’s that I’ve never been closer to the rest of my castmates. I might not be close with every single one of them, but each of us have our own friendships and it feels really, really good.
What does this mean for Danielle now? Looks like she’ll be a single lady in the Summer House next season. Season 7 of the reality show is currently airing Monday 9PM ET on Bravo.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com