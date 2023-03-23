SUMMER HOUSE Who is Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod’s mutual ex?

A bombshell was dropped during season 7 of Summer House when star Danielle Olivera revealed that she and newcomer Gabby Prescod share an ex!
We have the details on their mutual love interest, a guy who cheated on them both with each other!
Summer House
The Bravo reality series Summer House has been airing for seven seasons. During that time, there have been a LOT of cheating accusations.
Currently star Kyle Cooke is under fire for potentially hooking up with another castmate.
What we learned in a recent episode, however, is pretty darn shocking! Danielle Olivera and new cast member Gabby Prescod were both cheated on BY THE SAME GUY!
Who is Brannan Goetschius?
The identity of their mutual ex boyfriend has finally been revealed. Brannan Goetschius, 36, is an audio engineer who seems to have made his rounds around the Summer House.
What’s super interesting is Goetschius is employed by NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo which airs the reality series. Brannan is based in New York.
If you think you’ve spotted Goetschius before, you have a great eye. He accompanied Danielle on a double date way back in season 2.
During the latest episode we learn that Gabby and Brannan Goetschius had been together for four years through November 2017, while he and Olivera attended Coachella together the April prior.
Payback is a b*tch
If you think Brannan Goetschius got away with two-timing the girls, think again. Gabby Prescod fully admits to hacking his social media accounts and blasting a note out to all of his followers.
The note, which Prescod posted to all of his pages, read:
I am a liar and a cheater. I don’t deserve the girl who I claimed to be my girlfriend for the past 4 years. Gabby Prescod is one of the best people I have ever met. And I have wasted her time and taken advantage of her love and her trust. I’m sorry for this, but it is a pattern of behavior.
Savage! We are glad that the girls got their revenge!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com