SUMMER HOUSE Paige DeSorbo lets fans into her makeup bag

Paige DeSorbo (who by the way is still very much going out with Craig Conover) is Summer House’s ultimate influencer.
The Giggly Squad founder has taken to Instagram to tell us everything about her favorite makeup products and we’ve taken notes.
Influenced by Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo has starred on Bravo’s Summer House since its third season. The show, starting its seventh season this February, launched DeSorbo to it-girl status.
Currently starring on two hit Bravo reality series (including one with boyfriend Craig Conover), Paige also contributes frequently to Amazon Live dishing on her favorite products on “The Paige DeSorbo Show.”
DeSorbo works on various projects as a fashion designer and podcast host, it truly seems there’s nothing she can’t do.
Summer House storage
Paige DeSorbo is letting her 840K followers in on her makeup routine and we tracked down links to all products so fans can purchase them for their own use.
If you ever wanted to copy the Summer House star’s look, she is making it easier than ever to do it.
Starting with her new makeup bag, you’ll want to snag this $20.98 Relavel tote to store the rest of the fun things in this article.
Makeup routine
From one legend to another, Paige tells us that her favorite tinted tanning primer is none other than Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader.
It appears that the celeb got hers as a gift, because she isn’t sure if she’d shell out the whopping $60 it costs to buy it.
If you’re got the funds to use the DeSorbo approved primer, you can purchase it here.
Continuing with her face products, DeSorbo suggests two brands of concealer. Both are reasonably priced, and ‘bomb dot com’ according to the reality star.
$31 Il Makiage ‘F*ck I’m flawless’ concealer
$28 Kosas Revealer super-creamy concealer
Paige rotates between four foundations, because, who doesn’t. The brands, listed in order from left to right, are mostly in the $50 range, but she did list one cheap option, giving everyone a chance to copy this queen.
$48 Ilia Super Serum skin tint
$46 Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
$13 Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation
$45 Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation
A suggestion from Ciara
In a fun twist, one of the products is from another Summer House influencer. Turns out the setting spray DeSorbo swears by was actually suggested to her by costar Ciara Miller.
All eyes on Paige
When it comes to eye shadow palettes, it looks like Paige is pretty picky.
Switching between one matte and one shimmer set, DeSorbo doesn’t sway from her favorites.
The Makeup by Mario Master Matte‘s palette is hard to find, but it typically priced at $50. The Charlotte Tilbury shimmer palette is also limited edition, but a similar choice is available for $75.
Thank god the Giggly Squad personality ended it there, because we are officially broke!
Summer House season seven premieres February 13, 2023 on Bravo and Peacock.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com