Will “The Toms” be featured on Winter House season 3?

Since the recent ‘scandoval‘ shook basically the whole world, fans are left wondering if “The Toms” will film season 3 of Winter House.
The Vanderpump Rules stars were a fun addition to season 2, and we have the scoop on whether Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval will return.
The Tom’s
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval do a lot of things together. They have restaurant/bars called Schwartz & Sandy’s and TomTom. They are often featured on various reality shows together.
Recently, news broke that there was a HUGE “scandoval” in the Vanderpump Rules world. Tom Sandoval was exposed for cheating on Ariana Madix with costar Raquel Leviss. The two were together for nearly nine years before breaking it off in the midst of infidelity.
Schwartz is in hot water as well, for potentially knowing about the affair all along, and possibly helping to cover up the incident for his business partner and friend, Tom Sandoval.
Are The Tom’s on Winter House season 3?
While one may assume The Toms would be flying under the radar, at least one of them HAS BEEN SPOTTED FILMING for Winter House season 3.
As posted by Reddit user AllOnSys, Tom Schwartz can be seen with Winter House castmates and a camera crew.
Rumor has it BOTH were/are supposed to film for season 3, but due to the scandal their status was pending. Will Tom Sandoval do everything he can to avoid owning up to his mistakes, or will he crash the Winter House and spill his guts to the entire cast?
We can’t wait to watch Winter House season 3 and hear what the HECK The Toms have to say!
