Bravo stars Madison LeCroy and Ciara Miller star in Express campaign Hotter in Body Contour

Bravo stars are heating up the “Hotter in Body Contour” campaign by Express. Keep scrolling to see Summer House‘s Ciara Miller and Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy model bodysuits and more for a timeless clothing brand…
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy is the star of Bravo reality series Southern Charm. The boy mom is also a paid contributor to Amazon Live and a haircare guru – having owned several salons and even styling the hair of diva Patricia Altchul.
Madison LeCroy has the best hair on any Bravo show, period. #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/KIgN6iy2rk
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) March 1, 2024
It was only a matter of time before she became a certified model and now things are official. Madison LeCroy is starring in the “Hotter in Body Contour” campaign for Express with a follow Bravolebrity…
Ciara Miller model
LeCroy’s partner in crime for the new Express campaign is Summer House star Ciara Miller. Miller, who was already an established model, has done several campaigns for other iconic Y2K mall-brands and was a natural choice for the clothing launch.
Starcasm reported that Ciara Miller modeled for Victoria’s Secret in early 2023. Her body looked incredible in their underwear and corsets, no doubt catching the eye of those at Express.
Express campaign Hotter in Body Contour
The “Hotter in Body Contour” campaign has officially launched and the reality stars look incredible in the shapewear and body contouring outfit pieces.
Trolling Austen Kroll, LeCroy made a dig at her costar with the caption “Who else is in their hot housewife era?” (Austen Kroll notoriously referred to Madison is a bored housewife.)
Ciara Miller trolled her haters by referencing her love of being a ‘bed bug,’ the nickname Twitter has given her, Paige DeSorbo, and Amanda Batula for always laying around.
As for how the two got chosen, Express explains with a contest:
We tapped @ciaramiller___ & @madisonlecroy to prove every look is #HotterinBodyContour. We’re giving away Express gift cards to 10 lucky winners to spend on Body Contour you’ll love to wear IRL.
To Enter:
Follow @express on Instagram
Like this post
Tag your bestie you’d rock Body Contour with in the comments
Bonus entry: Share this post to your story!
No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter. Giveaway runs from 3/11-3/18. See express.com/sweepstakes for official rules. Restrictions apply.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com