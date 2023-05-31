Andy Cohen pleads the 5th on Lindsay Hubbard’s rude Summer House antics

During part one of the Summer House reunion many accusations were made against Lindsay Hubbard that she’s rude to people and staff. Hubbard was even accused of throwing a shoe at a producer.
What does it mean that instead of defending her, host Andy Cohen stayed silent?
Summer House
Summer House is a Bravo series that just completed its 7th season on the network. Following a cast of young adults as they split a time share in the Hamptons, the New Yorkers typically spend their weekends partying and… as of more recently… fighting.
Original cast members still on the series include Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Kyle Cooke. Paige DeSorbo, who was added in season 3, has taken the antagonistic role against Hubbard, calling her out for her “fake” relationship and “not having a job.”
Since 2017 we have seen Lindsay and Carl’s on again off again relationship play out, but as of August 2022 the couple is officially engaged to be married, much to the dismay of some of the cast.
Lindsay vs. Paige
The Summer House season 7 reunion has aired part one and fans are fighting even more than the cast. Paige DeSorbo and cohorts Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula are ripping Lindsay and Carl to shreds, attacking everything from their relationship to their integrity.
#SummerHouse Reunion Sneak Peek: Paige calls Carl and Lindsay “fake” and “Liars with no jobs.” pic.twitter.com/I9HavWWG3Y
— LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) May 29, 2023
In the clip below, Paige digs in to Hubbard for treating people poorly, suggesting that she is rude to staff and even threw a shoe at a producer – an accusation Lindsay vehemently denies.
Andy Cohen’s response
While host Andy Cohen could have easily come to Hubbard’s defense, it is interesting to note that he does not.
I want to know more about Lindsay throwing a shoe at a producer. Andy sitting there not denying it #summerhouse #SummerHouseReunion pic.twitter.com/ixZ4I7khLc
— esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) May 30, 2023
Throwing his hands up in the air, the Watch What Happens Live star seemingly pleads the 5th when it comes to whether or not Hubbard was scolded for her behavior at BravoCon… something DeSorbo swears really happened.
Andy checked Lindsay for being rude to bravo employees at bravocon??? #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/fw4urBgk3w
— discourse & bravo (@bravo_discourse) May 30, 2023
Fans are split between these two, starting an all out war on Twitter. Are you Team Lindsay and Carlito or do the Summer House “Mean Girls” have your vote?
Lindsay: (breathes)
Paige: 🥱 🙄 #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/Jh6fR00K3Q
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 30, 2023
Paige kinda gagged Carl and Lindsay with that “neither of you have jobs” line 😭 they were both a little stuck and had no response #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/kj6CyaeIGB
— E. (@bez184) May 30, 2023
