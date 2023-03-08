Fans suspect Kyle Cooke cheated on wife with THIS Summer House castmate

Fans are skeptical of Summer House star Kyle Cooke after a blind item implied that he was unfaithful to his wife Amanda Batula.
With all the cheating rumors swirling in the Bravo universe this week, it seems crazy to think that Cooke could be linked to a fellow castmate… but several clues point to this piping hot tea possibly being true!
See what cast member fans suspect Kyle hooked up with, and why they are convinced he’s up to no good.
Deux Moi blind item
In late February, the gossip news account Deux Moi posted a blind item about the Bravo series Summer House, and fans immediately began to speculate.
Fans are convinced that this is about Kyle Cooke for several reasons, including the fact that his 40th birthday will be featured this season. He has also cheated on Amanda in the past, and the nod to the prenup was discussed in season six.
Adding fuel to the fire, Andy Cohen asked cast member Danielle Olivera about the Deux Moi blind item on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and she confirmed that she DID know about the situation and though it was true, it “wasn’t her tea to spill.”
just my opinion, but I’ve been seeing sparks fly between Kyle and Mya all season…#summerhouse https://t.co/Nj5Nz0qjwi
— Becca. (@beccamrozinski) March 7, 2023
Truth to the rumors
Even though everything is speculation at this point, many fans are wondering if Kyle has fully recovered from his cheating past.
I am seeing post of the #SummerHouse cheating rumor being about Kyle and Amanda saying Danielle confirmed it. The only confirmation I am seeing is Danielle saying it was about Mya and Oliver. Is there somewhere else she is confirming Kyle, or is this a witch hunt?
— Erik Ebert (@ErikEbert23) March 4, 2023
Many believe they know the full story, but some fans aren’t totally convinced, asking if this is just another “witch hunt.”
So what has some fans SO SURE that this is about Kyle? They think they know WHO he cheated with, and that the storyline could have been under our noses the whole time.
Reddit user HumbleBell commented
I lived in NYC for a while, and there have been stories and rumors like this for years, before and after they got married. He’s a serial cheater and he always has been. To this day I cannot believe she still married him, knowing how distressed she was when some of the past incidents came to light.
Fans comment on Kyle and Mya
If you’ve been paying close attention this season, you’ll notice that costar Mya Allen has been talking to Kyle a lot. There’s even been low key mentions of her having a crush on Cooke, and fans think they’ve definitely been flirting.
Mya “jokingly” saying that she wants Kyle on WWHL does not sit well with me! Lindsay smelled trouble a mile away 👎🏾#SummerHouse#HubbHouse pic.twitter.com/gcR9Sx24oE
— Leti ✨|| Reality TV 🍷 (@realityleti) March 8, 2023
Poor Mya is annoying me this season. I am still not happy about her WWHL cameo with Kyle… #SummerHouse
— paging dr. nicole 🩺 (@rhopstan) March 7, 2023
Their joint episode together on WWHL had people dizzy – why were these two together, and why did there seem to be sparks flying during the interview?
Am I tripping or is Mya flirting with Kyle too #SummerHouse
— Kelly Brooks (@BbbrooksKelly) March 2, 2023
Mya wants Kyle right #SummerHouse
— Samantha 🍾 (@_sammi06) March 1, 2023
It’s possible that the Deux Moi blind item is correct and the guilty parties are Kyle Cooke and Mya Allen? We’ll have to tune in to the rest of the season to find out for sure.
Summer House currently airs Monday nights on Bravo.
If it comes out that Kyle is cheating on Amanda I’m gonna need the same energy out of y’all for #summerhouse do we have an understanding? pic.twitter.com/Pn442hj1rg
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) March 7, 2023
