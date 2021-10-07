All the times caviar was eaten on RHOBH, Season 11

One of the stars of Season 11’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been the nearly ever-present caviar, a staple of wealth-signaling that currently costs starting around $200 per ounce. Here’s a run-down off all the black-egged decadence we’ve seen this season while the women try to suss out what’s really going on Erika Jayne.
The first time we saw caviar, which is made from the salt-cured eggs (called roe) of sturgeon fish, was on Episode 15 at a COVID-style intimate 25th anniversary dinner Mauricio Umansky threw for his wife Kyle Richards. He served it up with champagne while they reflected on the fact that they’ve spent a quarter of a century together.
Later, the couple dined on pasta and “Joe’s stone crab.”
Episode 15 was definitely the “caviar episode” as Kyle later had caviar again at her sister Kathy Hilton’s formal white glove service dinner.
The first course was a caviar pie, which is an egg pie made with mayonnaise shipped in from France and topped with caviar. It was served with vodka.
The drama started early at this dinner, which led Kathy to plead with her guests to stop fighting and enjoy the delicacy in front of them.
On the very next episode (16) Dorit and her husband PK Kemsley celebrated the launch of her wedding dress line during a date-night featuring caviar. Again paired with bubbly, this caviar was served up on top of deviled eggs.
Those spoke a bit about Dorit’s new business venture and their lives before delving into the topic of Erika Girardi. Dorit was defensive of how her friend’s been posting online, but PK had a lot of criticism about how Erika’s been handling her public image in the face of the dire allegations directed and Tom Girardi and herself.