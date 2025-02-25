Who is Amy Volcic? Whitney Rose real estate agent rumored to be testing for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

There’s buzz about a potential newbie joining the snowflake holders of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Who is Amy Volcic? Whitney Rose real estate agent rumored to be testing for RHOSLC… keep reading to see why we think we may be seeing more of Volcic, soon…

Who is Amy Volcic?

Amy Volcic-Price is a real estate agent and design entrepreneur servicing the Salt Lake City, Utah area. Volcic was the listing agent on Justin and Whitney Rose 6,049-square-foot home during their last upgrade, currently working for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. The mogul boasts nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and in 2024 she was awarded by Top 500 Realtors® in Utah.

According to her official bio, Volcic is a wife and mother to older kids who graduated in 2016, the year she became an agent. Originally hailing from Wyoming, Amy graduated from the University of Utah in 2000 and put down her roots in the wealthy suburb of Draper, buying and selling several houses of her own.

So, now that we know, why do we care? Well, the gorgeous entrepreneur is rumored to be testing for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. See more below…

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City rumored newcomer

Posted by @Mary_CosbyFan on Twitter/X, the rumor (for now) is that Volcic will either be a friend of or a guest, not a snowflake holder, and will be introduced to the group through friend Whitney Rose.

SLC Tea❄️❄️❄️ Realtor Amy Volvic is said to be testing with the women, she’s a friend of Whitney Rose. She’ll either be a friend of or a guest, not a snowflake holder❄️❄️❄️ Looks like other friend of, Britani Bateman, has some competition #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/ip1LCRdccN — Mary Cosby Fan Page aka MCFP (@Mary_CosbyFan) February 25, 2025

As is shown in the screenshots above, Amy Volcic-Price is friends with castmates Heather Gray, Whitney Rose, Britani Bateman and Angie Katsanevas on social media, and is also followed by Meg Barry Casting, Inc. and several Bravo news accounts. While the tea isn’t confirmed, that’s pretty decent evidence to us…

Seasons 1-5 of RHOSLC are currently streaming on Peacock.

