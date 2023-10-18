RHOSLC Mary Cosby didn’t know her son was married while he and his wife lived in her house

Mary Cosby lives with her only child, 20-year-old son Robert Cosby Jr., but she had no idea that he was secretly married for a year while he and his wife lived in the same house with her. “We kind of have our own wings,” Mary said when he admitted the truth to her on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
When you live with your mom, but you're too scared to tell her you got married.#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/0ZCpuPIOox
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 18, 2023
In the awkward scene from Season 4, Episode 7, Mary calls Robert into the living room for a talk. His hands are shaking as he serves her take-out coffee. Once she gets the coffee, she remarks that it’s not hot enough for her, but she’s not going to heat it up in the microwave.
Then, she gets down to business with the confrontation.
“Why am I hearing rumors that you’re married?” she asks. “So if I’m hearing it from people, I want to hear from you. Is it true?”
“I don’t know,” Robert Jr. replies.
After some back-and-forth, Robert Jr. says that he thinks it “maybe” true and reveals that he ‘went to the courthouse.” He later admitted that he had been married for a full year already.
Both Robert and his wife live with Mary, and she didn’t know they had gotten married. She explains that they live in different wings of the house and don’t interact much.
Mary recalls a time when they dressed up and rushed to go somewhere. Now, she knows they were getting ready to go to the courthouse to get married.
“And you’re my only son,” Mary says while appearing to get emotional. “I don’t have nobody else. I just have you.”
Robert Jr. must have been terrified to tell his mother about the marriage because he kept repeating that he was scared.
Mary tries to combat his fear by telling him, “Don’t ever be afraid to tell me anything.” Whatever is making him so afraid may not be able to be quelled with words spoken on television.
In 2021, both Mary and her son Robert Jr. were charged with class B misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.
The charges were later dropped. Robert Jr.’s were dropped in February 2022, and Mary’s charges were dropped in September 2022. It’s unknown if Robert’s current wife was the minor in question with these charges.