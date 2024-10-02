RHOSLC Jared Osmond speaks out against Britani Bateman relationship ‘She adds so much drama for no reason’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has introduced a new ‘friend of’ in season 5 named Britani Bateman and she is already causing waves with her theatrics.

During her debut she informed the cast that her main conflict is an on-again off-again relationship with Mormon celebrity Donny Osmond’s cousin Jared. Now, Jared Osmond is speaking out against the ‘dramatic’ interpretation he says Britani is giving solely for TV…

Who is Britani Bateman?

Britani Bateman is a Utah real estate agent developer and newest ‘friend of’ on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The RHOSLC newbie pursued a degree in performing arts at Brigham Young University and graduated from the university at the top of her class with a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britani Bateman (@britanibateman)

Bateman’s bio on BravoTV.com reads:

The Utah native is a practicing Mormon who is in a complicated on-and-off relationship. Britani works as a real estate developer, and she’s also a singer and actress. She’s brought into the group through her friendship with Heather, but it doesn’t take long for her to begin getting in some hot water with the other ladies.

Britani seemed green when she made her debut in the season 5 premiere, calling Bronwyn Newport’s exclusive jacket a ‘costume‘ and attempting to relate to Mary Cosby through being ‘poor.‘

Fans seemed split on this newcomer after she announced at a group dinner that she was officially dating boyfriend Jared Osmond based on a photo of her at Costco with the label ‘my best friend.’ She said that the pair have broken up dozens of times but this Instagram hard-lanch makes it real.

Lisa Barlow wasn’t having it, causing Baby Gorgeous to epically shout ‘you’re not official!’ from across the table.

Britani TING-TING-TINGING her plastic cup to announce that her grown woman ass has a boyfriend and they are IG official is so tacky and thirsty. Mary is right; why do we care? #RHOSLC — Colton Xavier (@ColtonXavier) September 27, 2024

Jared Osmond talks Britani Bateman relationship

Until now we have only heard Britani’s side of her relationship drama, but Jared Osmond has finally spoken out and it’s not sounding great.

In DM’s posted from Mary Cosby Fan Page on Twitter/X (@Mary_CosbyFan), Donny Osmond’s cousin paints the picture that Bateman is the cause of their 40+ breakups and that she used him ‘in an attempt to be relevant.’ He says that she ‘adds so much drama for no reason’ and ‘runs like a scared child’ because she is ‘worried (he) wont put a ring on her finger.’

He also says that agreeing to film for the show was ‘against (his) better judgement.’

Read the full leaked DM’s here:

Told you guys #RHOSLC ❄️❄️❄️ Got these screenshots from a follower pic.twitter.com/2QY1kfCqYs — Mary Cosby Fan Page (@Mary_CosbyFan) October 2, 2024

@KimBryantStan added in their two-cents in the comments, suggesting the Jared Osmond fan account that has been hyping up all of Bateman’s Instagram posts recently is actually ran by Britani herself:

This matches a lot of what I was told from someone behind the scenes. Also I 100 believe Britani made that Jared Osmond fan bot account for a storyline. She wanted the same fame as Monica but failed and then blaming it on Monica was not it. #RHOSLC

Britani has since scrubbed Osmond from her social media.

Watch the antics between Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond unfold on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, currently airing Wednesday nights on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









