Trouble brewed early between Jen Shah and Meredith Marks’ then 20-year-old son Brooks in Season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Brooks said he flashed him and his sister Chloe while doing high kicks. She allegedly wasn’t wearing underwear. The young people felt uncomfortable, and immediately went to Best Buy to avoid Jen’s company in their house. Since then, Jen had been out for Brooks on social media. Jen has apologized for her behavior, but also shirked responsibility for it onto her “team.”
At the Season 1 Reunion, Meredith confronted Jen over her tweets and likes of insulting posts about Brooks, and one that label his sexuality and exhibit homophobia. At the reunion, Jen claimed that Brooks was only mad because he had seen his mom Meredith smoking. Meredith said that wasn’t the only reason Brooks had been uncomfortable.
After the reunion ended, Jen’s shady social media behavior against Brooks continued as she was still upset that Brooks had not enjoyed her underwear-free high kicks. All he had done was say he was uncomfortable and leave, but Jen seems to be really hurt by Brooks disapproval of her, and seems to be striking back.
“I feel like Jen has made homophobic commentary about Brooks,” Meredith Marks said in a recent episode. She went on to not that Brooks has not come out and has not labeled his sexuality. She considers Jen to be assuming things and labeling him by liking and retweeting comments about him. “She knows nothing about his sexuality. He has not labeled himself as gay and she is busy labeling him that way. Retweeting something is as good as saying it. Stop f***ing with my child and my family.”
In this same episode, Jen claimed that Brooks had made “derogatory” comments about her vagina, and said she had liked certain tweets because she found them funny. During the past two episodes, the women went ice fishing. While out on the ice, Meredith confronted Jen about the hurtful tweets and Instagram comments Jen had been liking and retweeting.
She pulled out examples of what Jen had been liking. “There are homophobic tweets regarding my son’s sexuality that you have liked. It is really painful,” she explained. “I was told about a Zoom that you hosted or you were questioning him coming out and his sexuality and I heard you with my own ears publicly talk about, ‘Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina.'”
“Those are negative, homophobic micro-aggressions for a young adult who has not determined where he stands,” Meredith continued. “It’s horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about what they’re not ready to talk about. It has to stop. Enough is enough. I need to know you are against homophobic hate and you support the LGBT community.”
Jen claimed that she has people who handle her social media, so she wasn’t the one liking those posts, and got angry. “Everyone just wants me to be like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I’m a piece of s–t,'” Jen said as she walked away. “You cannot keep blaming me for every issue on this earth, you can’t!”
The episode ended on a cliffhanger with this situation, but at the start of the following episode Jen finally offered an apology.
However, she claims she “didn’t write that” and promises to handle it with her people, implying that her “people” where the ones who were attacking Brooks on social media