RIP Project Runway Season 18 alum ShaVi Lewis dead at age 38

There has been an unfortunate and untimely loss in the Project Runway family. Season 18 star ShaVi Lewis has died at age 38.

ShaVi Lewis

ShaVi Lewis is best known for his time on Project Runway, but the fashion designer had many other accolades. Lewis was a ‘Limited Luxury Designer specializing in Women’s Demi Couture Cocktail and Evening wear’ who often dressed plus size women and models, telling The Curvy Fashionista:

Some changes I would like to see in the Plus Sized Fashion Industry would be a commitment to quality fabrication in garments for the mass market. The whole label of Plus Sized as a whole other category, bodies are bodies and it’s all about proportion. The designer offerings shouldn’t change just because of size.

33 when he participated on the reality sewing competition, ShaVi celebrated what would be his final birthday 11 weeks ago with a post on Instagram.



Lewis had been a part of the fashion industry for decades since initially founding his luxury women’s wear brand in 2002. Celebrities he dressed included Diva Davanna Booker and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Project Runway star passes away

Tipping fans off to the passing of the star, Season 18 runner up Brittany Allen posted a tribute to cast mate ShaVi Lewis on February 25, 2025. The pair were close friends and often reminisced about their season of Project Runway which aired in 2020.

Lewis was recently celebrating the show streaming on Netflix, presumably set to expose his work to a new and bigger audience. Below is Allen’s tribute post:

There are no further details at this time. RIP ShaVi Lewis.

Project Runway is set to return this year on Freeform with original host Heidi Klum.

