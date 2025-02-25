RIP Project Runway Season 18 alum ShaVi Lewis dead at age 38

ByAshley Marie

There has been an unfortunate and untimely loss in the Project Runway family. Season 18 star ShaVi Lewis has died at age 38. Read more as the story develops…

ShaVi Lewis

ShaVi Lewis is best known for his time on Project Runway, but the fashion designer had many other accolades. Lewis was a ‘Limited Luxury Designer specializing in Women’s Demi Couture Cocktail and Evening wear’ who often dressed plus size women and models, telling The Curvy Fashionista:

Some changes I would like to see in the Plus Sized Fashion Industry would be a commitment to quality fabrication in garments for the mass market. The whole label of Plus Sized as a whole other category, bodies are bodies and it’s all about proportion. The designer offerings shouldn’t change just because of size.

33 when he participated on the reality sewing competition, ShaVi celebrated what would be his final birthday 11 weeks ago with a post on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ShaVi Lewis (@shavilewisthestudio)

Lewis had been a part of the fashion industry for decades since initially founding his luxury women’s wear brand in 2002. Celebrities he dressed included Diva Davanna Booker and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Project Runway star passes away

Tipping fans off to the passing of the star, Season 18 runner up Brittany Allen posted a tribute to cast mate ShaVi Lewis on February 25, 2025. The pair were close friends and often reminisced about their season of Project Runway which aired in 2020.

Lewis was recently celebrating the show streaming on Netflix, presumably set to expose his work to a new and bigger audience. Below is Allen’s tribute post:

There are no further details at this time. RIP ShaVi Lewis.

Project Runway is set to return this year on Freeform with original host Heidi Klum.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

| | | |

CELEBRITY PROJECT FUNWAY! Silly take on Project Runway Season 6 Episode 1

ByAsa Hawks

Celebrity Project Funway is an exclusive feature of starcasm.net that I hope to be able to update weekly. Basically I take the winning and losing design for the week’s episode of Project Runway (plus one “bonus” design of my choosing) and “fit” them on a celebrity. I’ll offer up a little explanation for my choices…

| | |

PHOTO Jessica Simpson wears sold out Mondo Guerra World AIDS Day skull tee shirt

ByAsa Hawks

Jessica Simpson was spotted on the way to the airport in New York City earlier today sporting a Mondo Guerra World AIDS Day tee shirt! The shirt featured a colorful screen printed skull reminiscent of Mondo’s Project Runway finale show inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead festival and was sold exclusively through Piperlime beginning this morning to help raise money for amfAR. Keep reading to see Jessica all skulled up and find out what other celebrities were getting their Mondo on today!

PROJECT RUNWAY Brittany Allen spills behind the scenes tea in Instagram AMA

PROJECT RUNWAY Brittany Allen spills behind the scenes tea in Instagram AMA

ByAshley Marie

Brittany Allen from season 18 and season 20 of Project Runway is finally ready to spill the tea about her experience and the difficult process it takes to stay in the game. Keep reading to see her answers from a recent Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA)… Brittany Allen Brittany Allen is a contestant who has…

Project Runway Returns! Season Six To Premiere August 20 On Lifetime – List Of Contestants Announced!
| | |

Project Runway Returns! Season Six To Premiere August 20 On Lifetime – List Of Contestants Announced!

ByStarcasm Staff

It’s official! Lifetime has announced a date for the season six premiere of their newly acquired reality show Project Runway and they’ve launched the new PR website with photos, bios and videos of the new contestants! The critically acclaimed fashion reality show formerly on Bravo will air August 20th at 10 p.m. EST and will…

|

VIDEO Tim Gunn unleashes on Project Runway producers over Jackie O challenge

ByAsa Hawks

Watch Tim Gunn’s most recent video blog post in which he rails on Project Runway producers and their behind-the-scenes handling of last week’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis challenge! In clip Tim reveals he was so frustrated that – for the first time ever – he interrupted the judges’ circle! (The vlog has since been deleted, but you can watch it here!)

| |

VIDEO Heidi Klum’s modeling debut on German television at the age of 18

ByAsa Hawks

Tonight is the Season 10 premiere of Project Runway, and in honor of that historic milestone I thought I would share this amazing (and also historic!) video clip of Heidi Klum competing in a modeling competition on German television when she was only 18. It’s auf Wieder-insane!