|

SOUTHERN CHARM Is Austen Kroll engaged to girlfriend Audrey Platt? PHOTO

ByAshley Marie

Southern Charm star Austen Kroll is known for being a ‘Peter Pan’ who is likely to never grow up, but he may be surprising us all by locking it down with girlfriend Audrey Platt. See the photo that made Reddit sleuths think that wedding bells are in his future…

Austen Kroll relationships

The men on Bravo’s Southern Charm aren’t exactly known for settling down. Star Austen Kroll is one of the best examples of this. Kroll first introduced us to Madison LeCroy in season 6, but their relationship ended shortly after when Austen was caught with his pants down… literally.

Kroll, 37, has had other crushes on the show, linked to both Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green in season 9. He is also known as a flirt around Charleston; the Peter Pan life has infected his entire friend group including Shep Rose, 44, and Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, 56.

To date, all are unmarried… even Craig Conover is single, having just ended a 3 year relationship with Summer House icon Paige DeSorbo. Austen has been dating a new girl however, Audrey Platt, aka ‘Pookie,’ introduced to fans in season 10.

Are things heating up?!!!?

Are Austen and Audrey engaged?

Posted to his Instagram story on the night of February 21st, 2025, Kroll eluded to playing Scrabble on a cozy night in. The post is simply captioned ‘Friday.’ What makes this newsworthy? Well, Reddit immediately noticed that the woman he is playing the game with has a HUGE diamond ring on THAT finger…

See for yourself:

Audrey Pratt isn’t tagged, so there isn’t any PROOF that it is her, but that didn’t stop the comment section from speculating:

 Idk but that is a ROCK
 
Yeah the hand pose looks pretty deliberate.
 
Oop I think that they are. Good 👁️OP.
Others aren’t convinced, claiming that there were other people participating in the Scrabble round…
 

I would be SHOCKED — I feel like they have zero chemistry. I actually feel like Austen forgets she exists until someone brings her up. But maybe he’s just trying to keep the relationship mostly off camera. Just would be shocking to me. She doesn’t even live in Charleston. Maybe a friend?

Based on where he took the pic from and the fact that theres 2 tile holders, the game looks like its has 3+ people. The other person is probably not his gf.
Stay tuned for official updates from Austen and Audrey. Until then, you can join the conversation on the Reddit post below:

Is Austen Engaged?!!
byu/Key_Wheel3684 inSoutherncharm

 

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo and Peacock.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

kathryn dennis dui
|

SOUTHERN CHARM Kathryn Dennis DUI meltdown dashcam footage

ByAshley Marie

Kathryn Dennis, previously the star of reality series Southern Charm, was arrested on May 20 for driving under the influence. New dashcam footage reveals her very tragic meltdown, including pleading with officers not to send her dog to the animal shelter.  Dennis also accuses a male police officer of touching her inappropriately. See the dashcam…

SOUTHERN CHARM JD Madison arrested in South Carolina
| |

SOUTHERN CHARM JD Madison arrested in South Carolina

ByAsa Hawks

The legal troubles continue for Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel and his “little buddy” JD Madison. As both men currently face charges of sexual assault, JD was arrested in Charleston earlier today for allegedly writing a bad check. According to jail records, the 45-year-old reality star was booked just after 3PM EST and he looks…

SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover sued over cyclist collision
|

SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover sued over cyclist collision

ByDarren O

Southern Charm star Craig Conover finally passed the bar exam–and it looks like he might need to call on his legal expertise! The devilishly handsome Conover has been named in a lawsuit stemming from a collision that happened three years ago in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Police records reveal that on the evening of April…

Why are Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Summer House’s Kyle Cooke feuding?
| | | |

Why are Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Summer House’s Kyle Cooke feuding?

ByAshley Marie

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is hinting there’s an epic fight in the new season of Summer House. Fans know Conover is involved with the cast through girlfriend and star Paige DeSorbo and the couple often make appearances on each other’s Bravo reality shows. According to Conover’s exclusive E! News appearance, the latest crossover involves…

SOUTHERN CHARM Kathryn claims Thomas shaved body hair to game drug test
| |

SOUTHERN CHARM Kathryn claims Thomas shaved body hair to game drug test

ByDarren O

A new court filing in the custody battle between Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel reveals just how bitter and contentious the infighting has become. Dennis, who recently completed rehab, argues that Ravenel is abusing alcohol and is taking narcotics while their two children have been under his supervision and care. The 24-year-old…