SOUTHERN CHARM Is Austen Kroll engaged to girlfriend Audrey Platt? PHOTO

Southern Charm star Austen Kroll is known for being a ‘Peter Pan’ who is likely to never grow up, but he may be surprising us all by locking it down with girlfriend Audrey Platt. See the photo that made Reddit sleuths think that wedding bells are in his future…

Austen Kroll relationships

The men on Bravo’s Southern Charm aren’t exactly known for settling down. Star Austen Kroll is one of the best examples of this. Kroll first introduced us to Madison LeCroy in season 6, but their relationship ended shortly after when Austen was caught with his pants down… literally.

Kroll, 37, has had other crushes on the show, linked to both Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green in season 9. He is also known as a flirt around Charleston; the Peter Pan life has infected his entire friend group including Shep Rose, 44, and Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, 56.

To date, all are unmarried… even Craig Conover is single, having just ended a 3 year relationship with Summer House icon Paige DeSorbo. Austen has been dating a new girl however, Audrey Platt, aka ‘Pookie,’ introduced to fans in season 10.

Are things heating up?!!!?

Are Austen and Audrey engaged?

Posted to his Instagram story on the night of February 21st, 2025, Kroll eluded to playing Scrabble on a cozy night in. The post is simply captioned ‘Friday.’ What makes this newsworthy? Well, Reddit immediately noticed that the woman he is playing the game with has a HUGE diamond ring on THAT finger…

See for yourself:

Audrey Pratt isn’t tagged, so there isn’t any PROOF that it is her, but that didn’t stop the comment section from speculating:

sierradossie Idk but that is a ROCK

cpdena Yeah the hand pose looks pretty deliberate. Funny_Association251 Oop I think that they are. Good 👁️OP. Others aren’t convinced, claiming that there were other people participating in the Scrabble round… itsabout_thepasta I would be SHOCKED — I feel like they have zero chemistry. I actually feel like Austen forgets she exists until someone brings her up. But maybe he’s just trying to keep the relationship mostly off camera. Just would be shocking to me. She doesn’t even live in Charleston. Maybe a friend? Beneficial-Fee5261 Based on where he took the pic from and the fact that theres 2 tile holders, the game looks like its has 3+ people. The other person is probably not his gf. Stay tuned for official updates from Austen and Audrey. Until then, you can join the conversation on the Reddit post below: Is Austen Engaged?!!

