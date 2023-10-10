RHOSLC Jen Shah celebrates 50th birthday in prison

Jen Shah from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently in prison for wire fraud. The reality star celebrated her 50th birthday in jail according to her husband Sharrieff in an update to fans.
Jen Shah prison
Jen Shah was introduced to audiences as a cast member of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City along with Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Mary M. Cosby and Whitney Rose.
Known for her over the top style and personality, Shah was accused of abusing her staff when a video leaked of her attacking dress designer Koa Johnson.
Jen Shah was arrested on national television when the FBI came looking for Shah during a cast trip on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Shah was accused of taking advantage of the elderly through an internet scheme.
Though she maintained her innocence at first, Shah ultimately pled guilty to wire fraud and is serving out a 6 1/2 year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan (FPC Bryan) in Texas.
Shah’s 50th birthday in prison
In a post to Jen Shah’s Instagram directly, Coach Shah shared a message with fans updating them on how his wife spent her 50th birthday behind bars.
RHOSLC How to track Jen Shah in prison using inmate registration number
Today Jen Shah turned 50 years old and I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50, but I can also sit in front of you and say with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be.
Sharrieff is still a doting husband, organizing a sweet surprise for the housewives special day:
For my wife’s 50th birthday, I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her. Well, she received them today. It was more than I could ever imagine. My wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least 6 and a half minutes. And all I kept saying was, ‘See, baby, we love you more than you think. You’ve not been forgotten.
Jen heard these notes when she was allowed to speak with Sharrieff during a 10-minute phone call.
