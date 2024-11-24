RHOSLC Angie Katsanevas and Abraham Lincoln’s Versace plates story

ByAshley Marie

During a Breakfast at Tiffany‘s themed party on a recent episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City the cast ridicules Greek goddess Angie Katsanevas for a story involving Abraham Lincoln owning ‘Versace-like’ plates.

Turns out, she was right…

RHOSLC Breakfast at Tiffany’s Party

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing its 5th season and though the cast promised it would ‘bring a better vibe,’ it’s mostly been fighting between the returning wives and the newbies. In the most recent episode the group attends a Breakfast and Tiffany‘s themed party at Mary Cosby’s house, the they all end up mincing words over Angie’s declaration that Abraham Lincoln (“who??”) had china with the Greek key pattern similar to Versace.

Queens of Bravo captured the moment in a meme saying Angie K. was having ‘a Porsha moment 😅’ (being confused/ditzy), but as usual, QoB was wrong about their facts… and so were the rest of the ladies.

Abraham Lincoln’s Versace plates

Angie K. was right… Abraham Lincoln did own Versace-like plates, but the story is even more interesting than fans originally thought. Coming with the receipts (proof, timeline and screenshots) the RHOSLC center-snowflake posted these facts on Instagram:

As the historian of Greece and this group I bring you Proof… Biatches💅🏼
Don’t underestimate Miss K on Angie K Day🩵🩵🩵
Breakfast at Mary’s🩵 #RHOSLC
@bravotv @bravoandy

Mary Todd Lincoln did in fact have family china custom made with the families initials on it. The china had pink trim, and the Greek key along the border. We toured the family home in 2018. I was so enamored by her china I took pics. I never imagined I would be using them as receipts.

Like @mary_m_cosby Mary Todd Lincoln had exquisite taste in china. Mary and I would have been friends. Mary Todd Lincoln would have been the Real housewife of her time.

She included the following photos from her travels:

credit: @angiekatsanevas
credit: @angiekatsanevas

TikTok historians and RHOSLC fans alike have gone crazy with this story, uncovering more facts about the Lincoln’s Versace-like plates. Even though this is definitely not what the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast meant, it turns out there is some nuance to the story: it’s possible Abraham Lincoln didn’t know he owned the china as it arrived after his untimely assassination.

According to @JustElleMurasaki when Abraham Lincoln moved into the White House it was still decorated from the late 1700’s. In an attempt to bring things into 1860’s, First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln ordered 3 sets of fine china… one of which had a monogrammed “L” design mimicking the ‘Greek key’ pattern, similar in design to modern day Versace. (The Versace logo is the head of Medusa, a Greek mythological figure.)

source: wikipedia

The set was also pink as Angie K. said… and if you still don’t believe it: GOOGLE IT!

Did none of them get that Angie didn’t say Lincoln had Versace china?
byu/PanicBrilliant4481 inrhoslc

Watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo Wednesdays at 9/8c and next day on Peacock.

