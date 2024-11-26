Reality TV’s Heather Gay and Kendra Wilkinson both claim to have been waitlisted by the dating app Raya for ‘years’

What do Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay and Hugh Hefner’s ex ‘girl next door’ Kendra Wilkinson have in common? Apparently neither can find a man. The reality stars both (randomly?) announced this week that the celebrity dating app Raya has had them on their waitlist for years.

What is Raya?

Raya is a dating app marketed exclusively to celebrities and influencers. Operating as a private membership-based exclusive social network, Raya was created by Daniel Gendelman in 2014. While it was initially just a dating platform, other applications have been introduced like options for professional networking. Raya is designed solely for iOS users.

After downloading the app users must submit an application to join the community. Sometimes this may even require personal referrals from active Raya members. All applications are reviewed by Raya’s community team and only a small percentage of applicants are admitted. As of 2023, the waitlist exceeded 1.5 million applicants.

Two members of the infamous ‘waitlist’? Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson.

Heather Gay Raya comments

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm may remember that Shep Rose is one of the reality celebs who definitely uses Raya (aka ‘uses it’ to cheat…) At 2024’s Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, Rose announced “Raya baby, it delivers” to which RHOSLC star Heather Gay had an interesting reaction… apparently she’s been waitlisted for FIVE YEARS!

Implying that she applied for the app when she first became a ‘housewife’ (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently in its 5th season) Gay has had no luck getting in, even with celebrity recommendations, saying in the video above:

Andy (Cohen)’s recommended me, everyone’s recommended me (…) It doesn’t work, they just say ‘reject.’

Heather being rejected by Raya and the Mormon church is wild 🤣🤣 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/j6mz2mE4q2 — Pat The Puss Hunny (@PatThePussHunny) November 25, 2024

Kendra Wilkinson Raya comments

Coincidentally, Heather Gay isn’t the only one sounding off this week on Raya’s strict approval process… Hugh Hefner’s ex and Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson, 38, is also being iced out by the app.

In a post to her personal Instagram Wilkinson shared with fans that she was waitlisted by Raya after 6 years of being divorced from Hank Baskett. Finally ready to date, Kendra was initially denied access to the exclusive dating pool and told to ‘add referrals’ to ‘support her application.’

Lol I finally give into the thought of dating and I have to wait. GO FIGURE 😩😂

Kendra recently spoke of Raya again to People:

It’s hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it’s been four years on the waiting list. I swear to God and they will not let me in. So the universe is basically saying, ‘we’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better wait an extra five years.’

Why were these reality stars waitlisted while others seem to slide on through? No one really knows… Raya maintains its secrecy regarding applicant decisions.

