| | |

Reality TV’s Heather Gay and Kendra Wilkinson both claim to have been waitlisted by the dating app Raya for ‘years’

ByAshley Marie

What do Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay and Hugh Hefner’s ex ‘girl next door’ Kendra Wilkinson have in common? Apparently neither can find a man. The reality stars both (randomly?) announced this week that the celebrity dating app Raya has had them on their waitlist for years.

Keep reading for more…

What is Raya?

Raya is a dating app marketed exclusively to celebrities and influencers. Operating as a private membership-based exclusive social network, Raya was created by Daniel Gendelman in 2014. While it was initially just a dating platform, other applications have been introduced like options for professional networking. Raya is designed solely for iOS users.

Jason Nash’s fiancée Nivine Jay once rejected Ben Affleck on Raya

After downloading the app users must submit an application to join the community. Sometimes this may even require personal referrals from active Raya members. All applications are reviewed by Raya’s community team and only a small percentage of applicants are admitted. As of 2023, the waitlist exceeded 1.5 million applicants.

Two members of the infamous ‘waitlist’? Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson.

Heather Gay Raya comments

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm may remember that Shep Rose is one of the reality celebs who definitely uses Raya (aka ‘uses it’ to cheat…) At 2024’s Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, Rose announced “Raya baby, it delivers” to which RHOSLC star Heather Gay had an interesting reaction… apparently she’s been waitlisted for FIVE YEARS!

Implying that she applied for the app when she first became a ‘housewife’ (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently in its 5th season) Gay has had no luck getting in, even with celebrity recommendations, saying in the video above:

Andy (Cohen)’s recommended me, everyone’s recommended me (…) It doesn’t work, they just say ‘reject.’

Kendra Wilkinson Raya comments

Kendra Wilkinson funny face

Coincidentally, Heather Gay isn’t the only one sounding off this week on Raya’s strict approval process… Hugh Hefner’s ex and Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson, 38, is also being iced out by the app.

In a post to her personal Instagram Wilkinson shared with fans that she was waitlisted by Raya after 6 years of being divorced from Hank Baskett. Finally ready to date, Kendra was initially denied access to the exclusive dating pool and told to ‘add referrals’ to ‘support her application.’

screenshot source: people

Lol I finally give into the thought of dating and I have to wait. GO FIGURE 😩😂

Kendra recently spoke of Raya again to People:

It’s hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it’s been four years on the waiting list. I swear to God and they will not let me in. So the universe is basically saying, ‘we’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better wait an extra five years.’

Why were these reality stars waitlisted while others seem to slide on through? No one really knows… Raya maintains its secrecy regarding applicant decisions.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Who is Jen Shah married to family 1
| | |

Who is Jen Shah married to? Husband, children, company info for RHOSLC star

ByJohn

The “Queen Bee and MVP” of SLC is ready for her reality TV closeup! Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is anything but reserved, and she appears poised to grab the spotlight from the beginning of the newest franchise’s premiere episode. But who is Jen Shah married to? What are her companies?…

RHOSLC Is Jen Shah red-flagged at Louis Vuitton?
| |

RHOSLC Is Jen Shah red-flagged at Louis Vuitton?

ByStarcasm Staff

One of the many revelations from the last episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is that Jen Shah is rumored to be “red-flagged” by Louis Vuitton for paying in cash. Meredith brings up this rumor right after she accuses one of Jen’s employees of stealing from her. She says the employee stole a…

Does Lisa Barlow drink 4
| | |

Does Lisa Barlow drink? The RHOSLC star’s tequila company and how ‘Mormon 2.0’ works

ByJohn

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow and her husband John have owned a successful tequila company for over a decade. But the couple is also Mormon — and Mormonism forbids any consumption of alcohol. So does Lisa Barlow drink? And what does ‘Mormon 2.0′ mean? According to Lisa herself, her faith doesn’t…

RHOSLC Lisa Barlow’s son Jack graduated high school! PHOTOS
|

RHOSLC Lisa Barlow’s son Jack graduated high school! PHOTOS

ByAshley Marie

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City center snowflake Lisa Barlow officially has a high school graduate! See adorable pics from Jack Barlow’s graduation here, and Lisa’s touching tribute to her first born son… RHOSLC The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently gearing up for season 4. Since it’s debut in 2020, RHOSLC has…

RHOSLC Why Whitney asked to be excommunicated from the Mormon church
| | |

RHOSLC Why Whitney asked to be excommunicated from the Mormon church

ByVioleta Idyll

During Episode 3 of Season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose had a notary public come over to notarize her letter asking to leave the Mormon Church, which is also called the LDS (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.) This is Whitney’s third time trying to leave Mormonism. The first…

RHOSLC Does Mary Cosby think she’s a god? Ex-member mortgaged his house and gave her $300,000
| | | |

RHOSLC Does Mary Cosby think she’s a god? Ex-member mortgaged his house and gave her $300,000

ByStarcasm Staff

During tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, scandals surrounding Mary Cosby’s church were again brought into the spotlight. For several episodes, Meredith Marks has found herself on the receiving end of cryptic messages about Mary’s church, Faith Temple Pentecostal. Does Mary think she’s a god? Are church members giving her too much…