WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Veronica Peters shades Plath family values from joint account with Micah

ByAshley Marie

Veronica Peters is making it known where she stands on gender roles and traditional values… and she’s doing it from her joint account with boyfriend Micah Plath! Are the reality stars publicly shading their conservative family from Welcome to Plathville?

Keep reading to see Veronica’s (and Micah‘s?!) feminist posts…

Veronica Plath Instagram account

Veronica Peters was introduced to Welcome to Plathville fans in season 6 as Micah Plath‘s girlfriend. At first Peters wasn’t sure about appearing in front of the camera, but since her debut has been featured more and more on the reality series – much to the judgement of viewers.

Peters and Plath not only live together and share pets, they also have a combined social media account. Going by the handle “@Veronica.Plath,” the couple makes it clear in their bio that the photos shared on the page come from both of them: “Keep Jumping to Conclusions… This Is Our Joint Account

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Micah Plath and Veronica Peters joint Instagram account

Does this include the viewpoints they post to their story?

Veronica throws shade at Plath family values

Followers of the Plath’s know that they are an uber-conservative Christian family who, for most of their lives together, lived secluded on a rural property. Parents Kim and Barry Plath (now divorced) homeschooled 10 children with restrictions on everything from television and caffeine to dating.

Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy were raised to follow traditional gender norms and follow a patriarchal hierarchy. These views, classified by some under the label of ‘MAGA,’ actually broke up eldest sibling Ethan Plath‘s marriage to Olivia Plath, who became more liberal after leaving their religion.

Veronica Peters is making it clear that she wants NOTHING to do with the Plath’s conservative values, and the Welcome to Plathville star is saying it publicly from her and Micah’s JOINT ACCOUNT. Where Ethan and Olivia failed to see eye to eye, it is implied that Micah and Veronica are on the same page when it comes to liberal politics and even feminism.

See their defiant posts here:

The posts were assumingly originally posted by Veronica and clearly throw shade at Micah’s family by saying she is SO GLAD to be raised by a non-traditional family. The next story included the infamous Cher clip “Mom, I am a rich man” shutting down any gold digger rumors Peters experienced since being linked to a reality star.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



