PLATHVILLE Was Ethan Plath caught cheating with a mystery brunette?

Photos have surfaced that may show Ethan Plath from Welcome to Plathville dancing in a Minnesota bar with a woman who isn’t his wife Olivia.
See the evidence and decide for yourself… is Ethan cheating or is this just a doppelgänger?
Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville follows the Plath family of Cairo, Georgia. The TLC reality series has aired since 2019 and is currently airing season 5 on both TLC and Discovery+.
The show stars parents Kim and Barry Plath and their children: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy. Ethan, the eldest, is married to his first love, Olivia Plath.
Ethan and Olivia Plath
Ethan Plath and Olivia Meggs got married 1 year before their reality show aired on television. In October 2018 they walked down the aisle after a year long engagement. They were each others first relationship.
Ethan and Olivia have a strained relationship due to conflicts with their upbringings. The pair both grew up fundamental Christians and have since loosened up their beliefs – well, Olivia more so Ethan.
These issues are often addressed on Welcome to Plathville along with Olivia’s ongoing feud with the entire Plath family – another big reason their marriage has been having issues.
Photos of Ethan allegedly cheating
Even though the couple is struggling, it is hard to imagine Ethan or Olivia Plath cheating. However, new photos have surfaced that may show Ethan in an uncompromising situation.
The content below allegedly shows Ethan Plath dancing with an unrecognizable brunette. The flirtation happened in a bar in Victoria, Minnesota which is where the Plath’s reside.
The bar is apparently 1/4 mile from their home.
See for yourself whether or not you think this is Ethan, or if it’s just his doppelgänger. The couple has made no formal statement either way.
Ethan spotting in Minnesota tonight.
byu/erinbeez inWelcomeToPlathville
Rumors of an impending divorce did begin to swirl earlier this year however when Olivia’s estranged sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts spilled the tea on YouTube.
That news also was never officially confirmed by the couple.
