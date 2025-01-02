Who is Ethan Plath dating? Meet Teegan Nichols, single mom

Welcome To Plathville star Ethan Plath has officially moved on from Olivia Plath. The 26-year-old reality star publicly revealed his new girlfriend with a gallery of photos posted on Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

“Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend!” Ethan started his caption for the gallery. “She truly is one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people I’ve ever known!”

Ethan concluded with a bit of optimism for 2025. “Looking forward to the next year and what it has to bring,” he wrote. “Wishing everyone a very happy new year! Here we go 2025!”

“Hope she is prepared to be a trad wife,” one follower commented. “Oh yeah,” Ethan replied.

WHO IS ETHAN PLATH DATING NOW?

Ethan Plath’s new girlfriend is named Teegan Nichols. Teegan is a 24-year-old single mom from Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Teegan’s three-year-old daughter was born in June of 2021. It doesn’t appear Teegan and her daughter’s father were ever married.

Ethan’s new girlfriend played volleyball in high school and spent a year on the Florida Southern College beach volleyball team between 2018 and 2019 before returning to Wisconsin.

Teegan graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh in 2022. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was working towards a degree in finance.

It’s unclear how Teegan and Ethan met, or if they are living close to each other. Ethan was living in Victoria, Minnesota, which is more than 300 miles from Teegan’s hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

ARE ETHAN PLATH AND OLIVIA PLATH DIVORCED?

As Starcasm was the first to report, Olivia Plath filed for divorce from Ethan Plath in Minnesota in February of 2024.

Ethan was unwilling to follow through with the divorce, and the filing was closed by the court in April of 2024.

Olivia Plath appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show in October and confirmed that she and Ethan were still married. She said her Los Angeles lease expired over the summer and she planned to relocate. (Olivia later revealed she moved to the Washington, DC area.)

“Once I move there and settle down, and I’ve been a resident of that place for six months, I can just serve paperwork,” Olivia told Sarah. “I don’t have to go through the whole ‘whoop-de-doo, hoop-de-doo’ of ‘Please answer my text messages. Please don’t block me. Please sign paperwork.’”

It’s not clear exactly when Olivia made the move to the DC area, which means it is difficult to know when the six-month countdown for a potential divorce filing started. Officially dating someone new might motivate Ethan to file for divorce in Minnesota, but there is no new divorce filing in Minnesota as of today.

Congratulations to Ethan! His relationship announcement comes just weeks after his sister, Lydia Plath, publicly revealed her new boyfriend, Zac Wyse. Lydia and Zac are reportedly getting married in February of this year.

It looks like the next season of Welcome To Plathville is shaping up nicely!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









