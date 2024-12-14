Anna Duggar spotted for first time in two years, see shocking photos of convict Josh Duggar’s wife

Anna Duggar has been out of the public eye for nearly two years as her husband Josh Duggar serves a 12 year prison sentence for the possession of sexual content of minors. The 19 Kids and Counting star turned up at a local event in Arkansas and the photos of the mother of 7 will certainly shock fans…

Anna and Josh Duggar

Anna and Josh Duggar met during the filming of the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting. The show followed the supersized Duggar family led by Jim Bob and Michelle. Josh, their eldest child, was featured in the first courtship on the program as well as the first televised Duggar wedding.

Josh and Anna Duggar share 7 kids together, all of whom Anna currently raises and homeschools alone. Mackynzie, 15, Michael, 13, Marcus, 11, Meredith, 9, Mason, 7, Maryella, 5, and Madyson, 3, have been out of the public eye since 2021 when father Josh Duggar was arrested for possessing sexual content of kids the same age as his own children.

In December 2023 we posted this article explaining that Josh Duggar’s last chance out of prison was the Supreme Court. Today his appeal was denied. The #19KidsandCounting star will serve the remainder of his 12.5 year sentence. Expected release: 2032. https://t.co/XJH85utJqC — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 24, 2024

Anna Duggar photos December 2024

Originally reported by The US Sun, Anna Duggar was spotted in public in Arkansas. In the video posted to Instagram below, several photos of the 19 Kids and Counting star are shown.



While it isn’t clear which community event Duggar was attending, The Sun makes sure to point out that Anna is wearing jeans – a typical ‘fundie’ no-no. It appears she is doing things her way since husband Josh Duggar is living out his 151-month prison sentence at FCI Seagoville, a low security federal correctional institution in Texas.

credit: THE US SUN credit: THE US SUN

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.










