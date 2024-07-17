Micah Plath has a new girlfriend! In a preview clip for Welcome To Plathville Season 6, Micah introduces his new bae and reveals that he has moved into her house in Florida.
Actually, Micah doesn’t formally introduce his new girlfriend in the video. “She’s cautious and shy,” Micah says. “I’m a little hesitant to put our relationship out there in the open.”
A producer asks Micah in a confessional if there’s any chance she will join Micah on camera for the show. “I don’t know yet,” Micah replies. “No comment.”
Here’s the full preview clip:
Who is Micah Plath’s girlfriend?
Micah Plath is dating Veronica Peters, a 25-year-old real estate agent from Boca Raton, Florida.
Veronica’s bio from one of the real estate brokers she worked for:
Veronica Peters is a Boca Raton native with a college background in business and architecture, a passion for real estate, and lifelong exposure to residential construction as the daughter of a contractor.
A top student at FAU, Veronica graduated summa cum laude with the goal of selling luxury real estate in her hometown. She succeeded rapidly thanks to her concierge approach to service, her buyer knowledge of sought-after neighborhoods and schools, her ability to accurately value properties and artfully consummate contracts that maximize sellers’ ROI, and a commitment to building lasting relationships.
Veronica works tirelessly, with the utmost integrity and discretion, to accommodate her client’s needs, schedules and objectives … and always achieve their best results.
Veronica has posed for social media photos with Micah and the Plath family, and the Plaths have tagged her several times. Here are two examples:
There are rumors online that Micah and Veronica have been dating for a couple years, but those rumors are not confirmed.
The earliest evidence I could find of Micah and Veronica together was from an Instagram story post shared by Micah in October of 2023. Here is a screen cap from the clip:
As you can see in the image, Micah tagged Veronica in the post, as well as… Ariana Grande’s dad?!
Is Micah Plath’s girlfriend related to Ariana Grande?
Why would Micah Plath and his girlfriend Veronica Peters be boating with Ariana Grande’s dad, Edward Butera?
It’s been rumored online that Veronica Peters is Ariana Grande’s step-sister, but I could find no evidence to confirm that rumor.
Veronica’s parents were divorced in 2015, but there is no indication that her mother remarried. There is also no evidence that Edward Butera remarried after his divorce from Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande Butera, in 2003.
However, Veronica has a Twitter account that she hasn’t used since 2016 that mentions Ed Butera numerous times.
Based on the photos, videos and comments posted by Veronica, she and her sister took multiple trips with Ed Butera — including a trip to Disney in 2016. It appears that Veronica’s mother was also present for the Disney trip.
Here is a video posted by Veronica on Valentine’s Day in 2016 that feature’s Ed Butera and another woman:
@CaptainEddieB wise words of advice pic.twitter.com/MfUF8PLkp0
— Veronica Peters (@Sunny_SoFlo) February 15, 2016
How tall is Veronica Peters?
One thing you may notice about Veronica Peters from the preview clip with Micah Plath is that she is quite tall.
You can also tell in this photo of Veronica with the Plaths that she is tall, despite the fact that she appears to have her legs bent:
(It’s unclear if that is Ed Butera on the left.)
Veronica’s height is much more obvious in numerous photos shared on her real estate social media pages!
So, how tall is Micah Plath’s girlfriend Veronica Peters? According to official documents, she is six feet, two inches tall!
To find out how much Veronica is willing to film for Welcome To Plathville, be sure to tune in for new episodes airing Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+!
