Micah Plath hospitalized after fight with Isaac Plath REPORT

ByAsa Hawks

Fight Club poster with Isaac Plath and Micah Plath

Welcome to Plathville Season 7 sounds like it is going to be WILD.

Plathville scoopologist Sarah Fraser recently revealed a list of things viewers can expect to see on the new season, including an EPIC fight between Micah Plath and his brother Isaac Plath that reportedly resulted in Micah needing to be hospitalized.

Micah’s now-ex Veronica Peters later confirmed the report.

MICAH AND ISAAC FIGHT

According to Sarah, the fight between Micah Plath and Isaac Plath happened while everyone was together for Lydia Plath’s wedding on February 22. (Full video included below.)

Sarah clarifies that the altercation didn’t occur during the ceremony or reception. “This didn’t happen at Lydia’s wedding because TLC camera crews had gone to bed for the night,” she says.

It’s still unclear what the fight was about, but what is apparently clear is that Micah came out on the losing end.

From Sarah:

They got into such a big physical confrontation that Micah Plath’s nose was nearly ripped off, alright? He had, like, six to eight stitches — but he probably needed closer to 20 is what people are saying that witnessed this and heard about this and were there.

The nose is also broken. [He] went into the emergency room for this, and the two brothers had to be separated.

Who is Micah Plath’s girlfriend Veronica Peters? Is she related to Ariana Grande?

VERONICA CONFIRMS MICAH INJURIES

Micah Plath’s now-ex Veronica Peters confirmed that Micah was seriously injured in response to an Instagram comment after Sarah Fraser broke the news about the fight.

“Did Isaac break Micah’s nose at Lydia’s wedding?” a commenter asked.

“He drunkenly rearranged his face,” Veronica responded. “He nearly killed him. His nose was ripped off as well as the leather jacket he wore.”

Speaking of Micah being injured, Veronica seemed to punch him in the face in the comments. “Funny how someone on the outside saw right through her bs,” an Instagram commenter said of Veronica and Kim Plath.

“I trusted the wrong people – they used me,” Veronica replied. “Mistaking my kindness for weakness. Hindsight is 20 20. I loved Micah more than myself, I lost myself for someone who could never truly love anyone.”

VERONICA GOES AFTER KIM PLATH

Veronica Peters has been sharing numerous posts for months seemingly calling out the dysfunctional Plath family, but they didn’t usually mention the family, or specific family members, by name. That changed after Veronica and Micah’s recent break up.

On a group Instagram photo of Veronica and the Plath family looking happy together at the beach, a follower commented: “Run, girl, run from this family,” along with a string of emoji.

“This aged well,” another commenter responded.

“Just like Kimberly,” Veronica wrote. “I heard she used to be cute – what a shame ugly on the inside and outside now.”

Another thread was started by a commenter who asked: “Sooo are you and Micah still together and Kim went back to being crazy like the first season?”

“She never went back because she’s always been crazy,” Veronica replied. “She just covered it better behind a few drinks and white lies 🥂.”

Despite never being mentioned on the show, Plathville fans are likely aware that Kim Plath was arrested for DUI after crashing her SUV into a ditch in Florida in June of 2022.

Despite the DUI charge, Sarah Fraser says Kim may still be hitting the sauce. “I hear from people Kim was drinking at the wedding,” Sarah reveals. “OK, let me backtrack here — so, allegedly, Kim Plath is still drinking.”

To find out what else to expect on Welcome To Plathville Season 7, including Kim and Ken’s relationship status and Lydia’s wedding, check out her full video below. She begins by sharing an update on her personal fertility journey — the Plathville tea starts spilling at right around the 18-minute mark:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


