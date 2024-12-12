MY UNORTHODOX LIFE Miriam Haart chops off hair, discusses gender identity

There have been big changes in the world of Miriam Haart since her reality series My Unorthodox Life last aired in December 2022. Haart has been expressing herself and her queer identity more, including a dramatic ‘masculine’-style hair chop – she how she responded to a fan wondering if she is questioning her gender identity…

Miriam Haart hair chop photos

My Unorthodox Life documented businesswoman Julia Haart and her children’s ‘escape’ from their ultra-conservative religion while they learned more about themselves in the secular world. Since leaving her Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, NY, Miriam Haart has been documenting her inner discovery on social media.

Considering herself an activist and an educator on the subject, Haart shares her female dating partners with fans and is very much “out” as a member of the queer community. A proud member of Gen Z, the My Unorthodox Life star holds nothing back about her identity… she wears it on her sleeve, and now, on her head.

Yes, Haart has just made a big CHOP in her life… her hair! See the DRAMATIC before and after photos here:

Miriam Haart November 2022 Miriam Haart Decemeber 2025

In true Miriam fashion, she filmed the whole experience and even gave a shout out to celebrity hairstylist Lana Kurayeva, owner of Shear Bliss in New York. Haart tagged the video with captions like #boycut #lesbian #gay #queer, raising some fan’s eyebrows.

Is Miriam Haart questioning her gender identity?

In an Instagram AMA (‘Ask Me Anything’) following the big chop, Miriam Haart was confronted with questions about her gender identity. Followers wondered if her ‘boy haircut’ meant she was experimenting with a more a ‘male’ expression.

When one fan asked if Haart was ‘grappling’ with the subject, Miriam was quick to respond that she is not. In fact, Miriam sees the new ‘do as away of ‘broadening the spectrum of what it means to be a woman’ and ‘broadening (her) scope of femininity.’

Miriam Haart has changed her hair but not her pronouns; the My Unorthodox Life star says she loves being a woman’ for a ‘plethora of reasons.’

A 3rd season of My Unorthodox Life has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, the app where seasons 1 and 2 can currently be streamed.

