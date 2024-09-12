WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Why Olivia Plath wont return Ethan’s last name after divorce

Olivia Plath has taken to Instagram with what she claims is her ‘hottest take’ yet. Watch the video and read what the Welcome to Plathville star had to say about fans urging her to ‘return’ her last name (Plath) back to Ethan now that they are divorced.

Her opinion may surprise you, like she said, it’s her hottest take…

Ethan and Olivia Plath divorce

Starcasm dropped the exclusive news of Ethan and Olivia Plath’s divorce in February 2024. The Welcome to Plathville couple had been married for 6 years when they filed a joint petition for dissolution of marriage.

Olivia was listed as the Petitioner and Ethan as the Respondent.

Will Olivia Plath change her last name?

According to Olivia, the Welcome to Plathville cast member has NO plans to change her last name. In a video on September 12, 2024, Plath takes to social media to inform fans of what she calls her ‘hottest take’ she’s ever had.

Watch the video below, originally posted to Instagram:

First, the reality star explained why she took her ex-husband Ethan’s last name in the first place:

When I got married at 20 I took my husbands last name because it’s the only thing I knew to do. It’s what all the women around me did. And I wasn’t particularly fond or trying to hold on to my maiden name.

She then told a story of Welcome to Plathville fans telling her to go back to her maiden name (Meggs.)

Six years later I’m now divorced and everybody has an opinion on what last name I should have. Everyone tells me I should ‘return’ the last name that I currently have.

This is when Olivia really laid into it, spitting her hot take which will be sure to upset some followers:

And that to me is the silliest thing ever like that’s such a load of BS. It’s 2024 men don’t own women and men don’t own last names. Plath has been my last name the entire time I’ve been an adult and anything I’ve done in my adult life has been with this name.

So will Olivia drop Plath for Meggs? She says NO:

This is my last name and I don’t see any reason to change it. It’s become my identity.

There you have it! Olivia’s hottest take is that she will remain a Plath… forever?

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









