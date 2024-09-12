| |

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Why Olivia Plath wont return Ethan’s last name after divorce

ByAshley Marie

Olivia Plath has taken to Instagram with what she claims is her ‘hottest take’ yet. Watch the video and read what the Welcome to Plathville star had to say about fans urging her to ‘return’ her last name (Plath) back to Ethan now that they are divorced.

Her opinion may surprise you, like she said, it’s her hottest take…

Ethan and Olivia Plath divorce

Starcasm dropped the exclusive news of Ethan and Olivia Plath’s divorce in February 2024. The Welcome to Plathville couple had been married for 6 years when they filed a joint petition for dissolution of marriage.

Olivia was listed as the Petitioner and Ethan as the Respondent.

EXCLUSIVE Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath file for divorce PLATHVILLE

Will Olivia Plath change her last name?

According to Olivia, the Welcome to Plathville cast member has NO plans to change her last name. In a video on September 12, 2024, Plath takes to social media to inform fans of what she calls her ‘hottest take’ she’s ever had.

Watch the video below, originally posted to Instagram:

First, the reality star explained why she took her ex-husband Ethan’s last name in the first place:

When I got married at 20 I took my husbands last name because it’s the only thing I knew to do. It’s what all the women around me did. And I wasn’t particularly fond or trying to hold on to my maiden name. 

She then told a story of Welcome to Plathville fans telling her to go back to her maiden name (Meggs.)

Six years later I’m now divorced and everybody has an opinion on what last name I should have. Everyone tells me I should ‘return’ the last name that I currently have.

This is when Olivia really laid into it, spitting her hot take which will be sure to upset some followers:

And that to me is the silliest thing ever like that’s such a load of BS. It’s 2024 men don’t own women and men don’t own last names. Plath has been my last name the entire time I’ve been an adult and anything I’ve done in my adult life has been with this name.

So will Olivia drop Plath for Meggs? She says NO:

This is my last name and I don’t see any reason to change it. It’s become my identity.

There you have it! Olivia’s hottest take is that she will remain a Plath… forever?

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Welcome To Plathville Kim Plath and Barry Plath divorce filed June 26, 2024
| | |

Plathville’s Kim Plath files for divorce from Barry Plath, wants custody and child support EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

After being separated for more than two years, Welcome To Plathville‘s Kim Plath and Barry Plath are officially heading for divorce. Starcasm can exclusively reveal Kim Plath filed for divorce from Barry Plath on June 26. The filing was in Georgia, but Kim reveals in the complaint that she is now living full time in…

Ken Palmer and Kim Plath
|

VIDEO Kim Plath and boyfriend Ken Palmer make it official, Isaac reacts

ByAsa Hawks

Welcome To Plathville couple Kim Plath and Barry Plath made headlines last year when they announced they were separating after 24 years of marriage. Since the separation, Barry has been focussed on bettering himself — both in the gym and as a father. Meanwhile, Kim Plath has been looking outward instead of inward after the…

Welcome to Plathville Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath divorcing
| |

Olivia and Ethan Plath ‘in the middle of a divorce’ according to her sister

ByAsa Hawks

Welcome To Plathville couple Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath may be headed for divorce, according to Olivia’s sister. RealiTeaSquad’s Sarah Howes shared a YouTube video earlier today titled “The Plaths Feud Over SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Doc.” In the comments section, Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts replied and revealed the divorce news. “I’m Olivia’s sister,” Sophia began….

PLATHVILLE Where is oldest sister Hosanna Plath?
|

PLATHVILLE Where is oldest sister Hosanna Plath?

ByVioleta Idyll

The Plath family’s oldest girl is mentioned in an episode of Welcome to Plathville airing tonight. During a memorial for Plath family sibling Joshua, who died as a toddler in a tragic farm accident, father Barry mentioned that he hoped that someday both Olivia Plath (Ethan’s wife,) and Hosanna would join the family. Where is…

Welcome To Plathville Isaac Plath baptized by dad Barry Plath

Isaac Plath baptized by dad, now ‘able to quit all my addictions’

ByAsa Hawks

It’s a full on family faith revival in Plathville! Less than a week after Moriah Plath was baptized by her dad Barry on an episode of Welcome To Plathville, her brother Isaac followed suit with his own baptism — and Barry did the honors once again. While Moriah opted for a pond baptism, Isaac chose…

PLATHVILLE Photos from Ethan and Olivia Plath’s European vacation
| |

PLATHVILLE Photos from Ethan and Olivia Plath’s European vacation

ByAshley Marie

Olivia and Ethan Plath from Welcome to Plathville took a European vacation during the summer of 2022. On this week’s episode of their reality show the couple showed snaps from their travels. We collected the cutest ones… Olivia and Ethan travel to Europe On this week’s episode of Welcome to Plathville we learn that Ethan…