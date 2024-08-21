WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Micah Plath and Veronica Peters joint Instagram account

Micah Plath from TLC’s Welcome to Plathville has hard-launched his girlfriend Veronica Peters after she originally tried hiding her identity from fans.

In a surprising move they have debuted a new joint Instagram page with what may be a clue to their future relationship plans… are Micah and Veronica engaged, or even crazier, already married?!

Micah and Veronica

Micah Plath is the star of TLC’s reality series Welcome to Plathville. Micah is 23 years old and previously worked as a model in Los Angeles, California. The Cairo, Georgia native is the second oldest in his family and grew up on a farm with 4 other siblings. His childhood was extremely sheltered by his fundamentalist Christian parents Kim and Barry Plath.

To the shock of both his mother and fans, Micah has settled down with his girlfriend who has now been revealed as Veronica Peters. Though he was originally given the “f-boy” edit by producers, Plath has spent all of season 5 introducing us to his new girlfriend and their shared home and pets.

Originally Veronica wanted to stay private, shielding her face from cameras in earlier episodes this season. Now, Peters is public as Micah’s girlfriend… or do we mean wife?!

Veronica Plath Instagram

Made public 4 days ago, Plath and Peters have officially hard-launched their relationship on Instagram with a surprising joint account. While their display name is simply ‘Micah & Veronica’ their username is raising some eyebrows… @Veronica.Plath?

Yes, Micah and Veronica share an account that implies an engagement is coming soon, or already happened? The young couple must know the name is a tease to fans, as their bio clearly states ‘Keep Jumping to Conclusions…. This is Our Joint Account.’

Veronica seems to be in with the Plath family as the second photo the pair posted is the couple with Micah’s mom, sisters and Kim’s boyfriend Ken. As for whether or not she ever wanted to be on Reality TV, Peters claimed on the 8/20/24 episode of Welcome to Plathville that she ‘never intended to be in the spotlight.’

There have been no formal engagement announcements but claiming the Veronica Plath username seems like a ‘just in case’ situation…

Watch Micah and Veronica together for the first time on screen here:

