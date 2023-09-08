WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Fans react to Barry Plath’s muscular physique

On the first episode of Welcome to Plathville season 5, patriarch Barry Plath explains that his post-divorce hobby has become working out. This has led to him gaining some pretty beefy muscles.
Welcome to Plathville season 5
Welcome to Plathville just started airing season 5 and a big focus of the TLC reality show has been the divorce of parents Barry and Kim Plath.
The pair split in 2022 and the series has become a lot about their relationship fallout.
Kim Plath sailing away from her family #WelcomeToPlathville pic.twitter.com/lI2fg3UQSZ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 6, 2023
Kim Plath has undergone a dramatic transformation after moving on with a man named Ken Palmer and being found guilty of a DUI. The family is sort of split down the middle as far as who is taking who’s side.
Micah, Moriah and Lydia have seemingly come out in favor of their upbringing, defending their parents publicly on social media.
This week on #WelcometoPlathville Ethan and Olivia detailed their EuroTrip https://t.co/lHhIPILO2Y
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 6, 2023
Ethan’s wife Olivia Plath has taken an antagonistic approach, denouncing her husband’s parents and telling (allegedly) fabricated stories about them.
Barry Plath muscles
In the latest season of Welcome to Plathville, Barry Plath explains that he has been spending a lot of time in the gym since becoming divorced from his wife, Kim Plath.
Kim has moved on to a new relationship, but from what we know, Muscle-Barry is single and available.
This story is so popular in fact, PEOPLE Magazine wrote about it recently, calling it an “unrecognizable fitness transformation.”
Fans on Twitter/X couldn’t help themselves when it came to commenting on the Barry glow up. Several couldn’t believe their positive reaction to his new look, and some chose to make fun of the situation:
Holy muscles, Barry! 👏 👏 👏
#revengebod pic.twitter.com/oYpqAEDIUw
— snoᴉɹǝs ʇɐɥʇ ʇou sʇᴉ (@shortstack812) September 7, 2023
I’d go to Barry’s “boot camp” if you know what I mean 😏😏 (this tweet is a cry for help) #WelcometoPlathville pic.twitter.com/mhuQRs3xKF
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 7, 2023
Barry taking that shimmer from #Arcane to get that revenge bod. Jeebus #WelcomeToPlathville pic.twitter.com/e90SFlKpLa
— OffTheRails ♿️ (@WhereIsTheRail) September 8, 2023
Barry is still creepy and weird but now with muscles. Lol #WelcomeToPlathville
— Angela L. (@nurse31us) September 6, 2023
Not Barry turning into a muscle head! I do feel like, when done right, working out is a healthy outlet #WelcomeToPlathville
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) September 6, 2023
Barry I get it, I do…. But the way I CHUCKLED!!!!!! 😂😂 #WelcomeToPlathville pic.twitter.com/SCjJm7xL29
— Jack (@J_Rog18) September 8, 2023
OK! Who had beefed up Barry on their 2023 bingo card!?!? #WelcomeToPlathville pic.twitter.com/B82GmlwYbu
— CoL* (@littleruk) September 7, 2023
Personally we think Barry is looking pretty hot…
Welcome to Plathville season 5 debuted on TLC September 5th, 2023 at 10/9c.
