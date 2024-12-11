UNEXPECTED Rilah’s ex Anthony Vanelli guilty of stabbing, released to community control

Unexpected dad Anthony Vanelli has been released to community control after being found guilty of repeatedly stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in 2023.

Rilah Ferrer’s ex, and father of Malayah, was released on Tuesday after pleading nolo contendere to a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.

Anthony was sentenced to 16 months in prison with 568 days credit for time served. That sentence will be followed by 2 years of community control, then 3 years of probation.

Community control means Anthony is essentially under house arrest. From Thomas & Paulk, P.A.:

Community Control in Florida is an alternative to incarceration available only to felons. Community Control allows an offender to live at home and travel to a pre-arranged list of locations; these usually include work, school, treatment, and public service. Anything outside of the list of approved locations must be approved by the defendant’s Community Control officer. Whenever a defendant is not at the approved list of locations, they are expected to be at home.

In addition, 23-year-old Anthony must enter and complete a dual diagnosis in-patient treatment program.

For those Unexpected viewers needing a refresher on Anthony and his mom, below is a clip with both from the show. It should be noted that the man in the scene with Anthony (Markos) was Rebecca’s boyfriend at the time, but he is not the man Anthony stabbed.

Markos was charged with first-degree murder in 2019. That charge was dropped after Markos pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery with a firearm late last year. He is currently in prison after being sentenced to 90 months.

ANTHONY VANELLI ARREST DETAILS

Anthony Vanelli was arrested in May of 2023 after he stabbed his mother Rebecca’s boyfriend repeatedly with a knife.

Rebecca spoke with police and stated Anthony and her boyfriend got into an altercation because Anthony was carrying a knife around the house with children present.

From the arrest report:

[Rebecca’s boyfriend] was at home watching basketball when Anthony arrived at the residence. They got into a verbal argument over Anthony walking around the house holding a knife while the children were inside. Anthony then stabbed [Rebecca’s boyfriend] in the back, and he felt a warm sensation. [Rebecca’s boyfriend] was then stabbed multiple times, sustaining puncture wounds to his chest and back. [Rebecca’s boyfriend] proceeded into the garage where his girlfriend’s two daughters were doing hair, and they observed him bleeding. The two girls immediately began to render aid.

Anthony left the residence and later attempted to run from police when confronted.

For more disturbing details on Anthony’s arrest, visit our previous post here.

#Unexpected mom Rilah Ferrer accuses her daughter's father Anthony Vanelli of domestic violence and posts an abuse photo. Her mom Rosa responds and shares a video showing Anthony being held back by police. https://t.co/MPKGfAATY8 — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 21, 2019

RILAH RESPONDS TO ANTHONY’S STABBING ARREST

After Starcasm broke the story about Anthony’s stabbing arrest, his ex Rilah Ferrer responded to the news on Instagram.

“His family was pressing me about me not letting him be around Malayah and I rest my case,” Rilah wrote. “He’s a nut job and I haven’t had my daughter around him in years. Hope his mom feels stupid rn.”

We will update this post if Rilah responds to Anthony’s release on Tuesday.

#Unexpected dad Anthony Vanelli arrested after he allegedly stole his step-grandmother's Mercedes & then donned a mask & hoodie before shooting his step-dad's house. Get all the details from the police report, plus Rilah's scathing response! #UnexpectedTLC https://t.co/0AxGmK8teI — Starcasm (@starcasm) February 25, 2021

Anthony Vanelli’s arrest history

Anthony Vanelli’s aggravated battery arrest is the most recent in a long string of run-ins with the law. In October of 2019, Anthony was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with Rilah Ferrer.

In February of 2021, Anthony was arrested again after allegedly stealing his grandmother’s car and shooting his former stepdad’s house. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling (2nd degree felony) and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm (1st degree misdemeanor). Those charges were later dropped as the prosecutor decided not to move forward with the case.

Anthony was booked in November of 2021 and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an altercation with a man at Anthony’s grandmother’s home. That charge was also later dropped.

In a previous incident involving a knife, Anthony was charged with felony aggravated assault in April of 2021 after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and told her he didn’t like the guy she was with.

Anthony’s attorney filed a motion to determine if Anthony was mentally competent to stand trial. The doctor “determined that the Defendant was incompetent to proceed to trial and that he met the criteria for involuntary commitment” in June of 2022. “The defendant is hereby committed to the Custody of the Department of Children and Family Services for involuntary placement in the Florida State Hospital, at a facility to be determined by the department.”

In November of 2022, Anthony was deemed competent to stand trial. He changed his plea to no contest for all charges in January of this year. He was sentenced to 337 days in jail, and credited for 337 days for time served.

Anthony was arrested by Seminole County police in February of last year after allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor and then attempting to run from an officer.

Due in part to the fact that Anthony was reportedly still wearing his working GPS monitor, he was apprehended at a nearby Catholic school. He was charged with a third-degree felony count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing on school grounds.

This case was also put on hold after Anthony was deemed incompetent to stand trial. Once that changed, Anthony pleaded no contest for all charges. His sentencing was tied to his previous case and included in the sentence of 337 days in jail with credit for time served covering all 337 days.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









