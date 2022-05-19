Anthony Vanelli, the troubled ex of Unexpected mom Rilah Ferrer, is back behind bars in Florida where he is facing multiple charges — including a third degree felony.
The 21-year-old was arrested by Seminole County police on February 16 after allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor and then attempting to run from officer.
According to the arrest report, the Seminole County Sheriffs Office received a “strap tamper alarm” for Anthony’s ankle monitor at approximately 6:25 PM. Anthony was wearing the monitor as part of Seminole County’s Electronic Monitoring Protection and Crime Tracking program (EMPACT), which is a GPS monitoring program for those accused and/or convicted of domestic violence.
At the time that the monitoring device was tampered with, it indicated that Anthony was at his residence, where he lives with his grandmother. Police arrived at the house and observed lights on inside. “Soon after knocking on the front door, the lights inside were turned off,” the arrest report states.
Police knocked on the front and back door, but no one answered. After multiple phone calls were made to Anthony’s phone, he eventually answered. “Dispatch advised Vanelli that Deputies are aware of his location due to the GPS he is wearing. While speaking to dispatch, Vanelli stated to dispatch that he was going to step out of the home just before he stopped answering dispatch’s questions.”
An officer at the home “attempted to make contact at the front door again when Vanelli opened the back door of his residence and fled on foot, jumping the fence directly behind his residence.”
Despite tampering with his monitor, Anthony was apparently still wearing the device and transmitting a GPS signal. He was tracked to the grounds of a nearby Catholic school “where a school event was actively taking place.”
Anthony was eventually caught by an Altamonte Springs Police Department officer along the fence between the school and an apartment building. Here is his mug shot photo from the arrest:
Anthony has been charged with a third-degree felony count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing on school grounds.
According to jail records, Anthony is still in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Anthony’s attorney filed a motion on April 28 asking the Court to “order the examination of the Defendant to determine whether the Defendant is mentally competent to stand trial.” The following day, there was an order appointing an expert for the competency evaluation. On May 2, there was another Order filed allowing the psychological evaluation to be done remotely.
Anthony is still facing a felony aggravated assault charge after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and told her he didn’t like the guy she was with in April of 2021. Anthony has filed a motion to dismiss that charge arguing that he was acting in self defense.
The most recent arrest and the April assault arrest are just part of a long string of legal issues for the former reality star dad. In October of 2019, Anthony was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with Rilah Ferrer.
In February of 2021, Anthony was arrested again after allegedly stealing his grandmother’s car and shooting his former stepdad’s house. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling (2nd degree felony) and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm (1st degree misdemeanor). Those charges were later dropped as the prosecutor decided not to move forward with the case.
Anthony was booked yet again in November of 2021 and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an altercation with a man at Anthony’s grandmother’s home. That charge was also later dropped.
