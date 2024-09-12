The Kardashian’s best blonde moments

Kendall Jenner just debuted a new look and there is something very significant about it. Her golden locks mean that officially every Kardashian-Jenner has gone blonde at one point.

See The Kardashians star’s best blonde moments below…

Kourtney

Someone we never thought would go blonde let alone platinum is Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The organic ‘crunchy mom’ has always stayed true to her dark roots until bleaching her hair in 2023 after marrying blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The Kardashians star shocked everyone on Instagram when she posted her carousel of icy-haired photos.

Leave it to the Lemme founder to Poosh the boundaries. This post of photos was captioned “Barbie Barker” by the wellness mogul. So iconic.

Kim

Kim Kardashian sets the standard for beauty and her blonde moments are no different. Many thing that Kim first debuted blonde at Paris Fashion week in 2015, but well before that she debuted a lighter ‘do in 2013 when she was pregnant with North West:

Apparently this was for then boyfriend Kanye West:

“Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE. “I was talking about this yesterday actually with Kanye. He asked if I would ever go back to blonde.’

She contemplated lightening things again during COVID lockdowns:

And has rocked it frequently ever since.

No matter how many times Kim Kardashian changes her hair, she always seems to miss her blonde.

Khloé

Khloé Kardashian is a hair icon and ever since she started changing it up her fans have been in awe of her vast array of styles. The Good American founder has said this about being blonde:

Tracey Cunningham does my color, and little by little, my ombre turned into more of a rooted blond, and then it got lighter and lighter. I love how I stand out more as a blond – it makes me feel bright and healthy.

Khloe is the lightest haired Kardashian, and we’d even consider gold her default these days. Blonde Khloé moments here, from Google, because there are 1000’s:

Kylie

Kylie Jenner has had so many epic hair-changing moments since she debuted on Keeping up with the Kardashians in 2010 at the age of 9. Many will remember the mid 2010s “Tumblr era” when the youngest Jenner experimented with many colors of hair such as pink, teal and blue truly defining a generation.

forever influenced by Tumblr Kylie #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/hqFIlGUDRx — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 21, 2024

Kylie Jenner’s best blonde moments:

Kylie hasn’t been blonde for a while, but that doesn’t stop her from teasing her fans:

Kendall

Similar to oldest sister Kourtney, Kendall Jenner likes to say that she is the lowest maintenance sister who likes to keep things natural and could survive without fame. But how do you explain all of these blonde serves from the highest paid supermodel?

blonde kendall just hits different pic.twitter.com/uQnjFPiWNh — kendall jenner outfits (@kenjenstyle) September 11, 2024

It looks like the sporty Jenner can’t stay away from bleaching her hair, even if it doesn’t seem like her personality. Here are the new shocking photos of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter as a blonde, debuted recently:

blonde kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/qtLcQSaeGd — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) September 11, 2024

Kris

Surprise! Even Kris Jenner has been in on the action (and collected her 10%!) coloring her hair white-blonde for the epic KKW campaign featuring Kim’s grandmother MJ.

